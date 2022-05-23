Vernon Named Carolina League Pitcher of the Week

Charleston, SC - Charleston RiverDogs pitcher Austin Vernon has been named the Carolina League Pitcher of the Week for the week of May 16-22, Minor League Baseball announced on Monday afternoon. The right-hander is the first RiverDogs player to receive a weekly honor during the 2022 season.

Vernon pitched in two games this week out of the RiverDogs bullpen. In 6.2 innings on the mound, he did not allow a run while striking out eight opposing hitters and walking one. Vernon earned his fifth win of the season in Saturday's contest. In eight appearances this season, Vernon has posted a 1.26 earned run average with 44 strikeouts in 28.2 innings.

The Tampa Bay Rays selected Vernon in the 10th round of the 2021 draft out of North Carolina Central University. He is one of three players in that program's history to be taken in the MLB Draft. Following the draft, he pitched in five games for the FCL Rays, allowing just one run on four hits in 11.1 innings. The native of Raleigh has tallied 60 strikeouts in 40.1 professional innings.

The RiverDogs will continue their longest homestand of the season on Tuesday night when the Delmarva Shorebirds come to town. Tuesday's game will be the first in a six-game set after the RiverDogs took five of six from Augusta last week. First pitch is at 7:05 p.m.

