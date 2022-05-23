Fireflies Launch Baseball Legends Creativity Contest

May 23, 2022 - Carolina League (CarL) - Columbia Fireflies News Release







COLUMBIA, SC - The Columbia Fireflies announced today that they are launching a Baseball Legends Creativity Contest for children from kindergarten to 12th grade. The Baseball Legends Creativity Contest encourages children to learn more about local baseball legend Larry Doby and the impact he had on the game of baseball. Based on what they learned about Larry Doby, kids will then creatively express how Doby's story has encouraged them to overcome challenges they may face in their own lives. Three contest winners, one from each age bracket, will be selected and recognized in-game during Negro League Weekend Friday, June 17.

The creative expression can take any form; including but not limited to essays, poems, spoken word, paintings or drawings. Submissions must answer the following prompt: "What challenges did Larry Doby face throughout his life and baseball career, how did he overcome those challenges, and how has he influenced you to overcome the challenges you may face in your life?"

Larry Doby is best-known for breaking the American League color barrier with the Cleveland Indians a few months after Jackie Robinson broke the National League color barrier with the Brooklyn Dodgers. Doby was also the second black manager of any Major League club, after Frank Robinson accomplished the task a few years before him.

If that weren't enough trailblazing, Doby also broke the ABL color barrier. The ABL was a precursor to the NBA. Despite the hardships Doby was placed under, he became one of the most decorated baseball players of all time. He was the first black player to homer in the World Series. He became a seven-time MLB All-Star with five-100 RBI and eight-20 HR seasons, which helped prompt his spot in Cooperstown. The infielder was inducted in the MLB Hall of Fame in 1998, five years before his death.

Children participating will be broken into three groups based on grade level: Kindergarten - 5th grade, 6th grade - 8th grade, and 9th grade - 12th grade. One winner will be selected from each group.

Children looking to participate in the contest must register online. After registration, completed creative expressions must be emailed to Devin Johnson at djohnson@columbiafireflies.com by 5:00pm EST Wednesday, June 8. Larry Doby educational resources can also be found online.

• Discuss this story on the Carolina League message board...





Carolina League Stories from May 23, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.