Unleashed An Unstoppable Rocket!

Published on May 5, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

New York Cosmos YouTube Video







A stunning strike by Jay Tee Kamara and a brace by Ollie Wright lifted Portland Hearts of Pine to a 3-1 victory over the New York Cosmos at Fitzpatrick Stadium as Sebastian Guenzatti drew one back late for the visitors.

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United Soccer League One Stories from May 5, 2026

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