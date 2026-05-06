Unleashed An Unstoppable Rocket!
Published on May 5, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)
New York Cosmos YouTube Video
A stunning strike by Jay Tee Kamara and a brace by Ollie Wright lifted Portland Hearts of Pine to a 3-1 victory over the New York Cosmos at Fitzpatrick Stadium as Sebastian Guenzatti drew one back late for the visitors.
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United Soccer League One Stories from May 5, 2026
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