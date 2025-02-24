United Football League Training Camps to Begin in Arlington, Texas, on March 3

February 24, 2025 - United Football League (UFL)

Michigan Panthers News Release







ARLINGTON, TEXAS - The United Football League today announced the official opening of its training camps will take place on Monday, March 3, when over 600 coaches and players report to the UFL HQ in Arlington, Texas, to prepare for the upcoming 2025 season. The Michigan Panthers and the seven other UFL teams will conduct training camps in the DFW Metroplex, with two teams practicing at each of the four locations. The UFL HQ in Arlington will serve as the main hub for all football operations throughout the 2025 season.

The Michigan Panthers will kick off their 2025 campaign on the road at the Memphis Showboats on Sunday, March 30 at 12 p.m. ET on ESPN. The Panthers will follow that game up with three straight home games at Ford Field. In Week 2, Michigan will host the Birmingham Stallions on Friday, April 4 at 8 p.m. ET as part of FOX Sports' FOX UFL Friday package, which is a new night dedicated to UFL action taking place each Friday during the 10-week regular season. On Sunday, April 13, the Panthers will host the San Antonio Brahmas at 12 p.m. ET on ABC. The team's last appearance on FOX UFL Friday will come in Week 4 as Michigan will host the Memphis Showboats at 8 p.m. ET on April 18.

The Panthers will make their first ever trip to The Dome at America's Center to face the St. Louis Battlehawks on Saturday, April 26 at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN. Michigan returns to the friendly confines of Ford Field on Sunday, May 4 to host the D.C. Defenders at 12 p.m. ET on ESPN2. The Panthers will then play three straight road games, all on Saturdays, first visiting the Arlington Renegades on May 10 at 1 p.m. ET on FOX. In Week 8, Michigan will travel to the Houston Roughnecks on May 17 at 1 p.m. ET on FOX. The team's final road game will be at the Birmingham Stallions on May 24 at 3 p.m. ET on ABC. Michigan will close its regular season schedule by hosting the Houston Roughnecks on Saturday, May 31 at 3 p.m. ET on ESPN.

The 2025 season will kick off on Friday, March 28, at 8 p.m. ET when FOX Sports debuts FOX UFL Friday with a matchup featuring the St. Louis Battlehawks against the Houston Roughnecks. The league's second season will conclude on Saturday, June 14, when ABC presents the 2025 UFL Championship Game.

