Stallions to Host Poster Competition for Elementary-Aged Students

February 24, 2025 - United Football League (UFL)

Birmingham Stallions News Release







BIRMINGHAM, AL - The Birmingham Stallions are offering all elementary-aged children in the Birmingham Metropolitan area an opportunity to participate in a poster competition for the upcoming 2025 season. Participants in the competition will complete and submit a Birmingham Stallions football-themed poster for the chance for their entry to be named the official 2025 Stallions poster.

"We are excited about this awesome opportunity to see what amazing and talented young artists we have in the Birmingham area," said Vice President of Business Operations David Martin. "We cannot wait to see what innovative and creative posters are submitted by the young people in our area."

The winning submission will be printed and distributed to fans in attendance at the Stallions' home-opener on April 11 against the Arlington Renegades. The winner of the competition will also receive four club tickets and earn special on-field recognition during the game that night. Submissions for the competition can be uploaded here or can be dropped off at Eventive Sports office (600 Luckie Dr Suite 100, Birmingham, AL 35223, Monday-Friday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.)

Participation Details

Participants must be in grade levels from first grade through fifth grade

Student must be enrolled in a school that is in the Birmingham area

Only one permission per student will be accepted

Sign-up via online form - must upload an image of the poster itself

Timeline of the event:

Submissions open: Monday, February 17

Submissions due: Friday, March 21

Winner selection: Friday, April 4

The winner of the competition will receive:

The privilege for their poster to serve as the official team poster for the Stallions' 2025 season that will be given to fans during the game on April 11

Four club tickets to the game against Arlington

On-field recognition and a photo-op during the game

Recognition on all the Stallions' social media platforms

Framed poster that is signed by the 2025 team

Opportunity for their poster to become official Stallions merchandise for the 2025 season

Submission Requirements

11" x 17" vertical orientation on white paper

Must be hand-drawn

Suggested mediums - crayons, colored pencils, markers, watercolor paint

Art must include:

Football theme

Stallions logo (select one of the two options located below)

Mentioning of "Spring 2025" somewhere on the poster

Mentioning of "Protective Stadium" somewhere on the poster

Upload information

PNG, JPEG or PDF

For questions regarding the Birmingham Stallions poster competition, please contact Sara Grace Lyon at sara@eventivesports.com. One of these two logos must be included in each submission:

The opening game for the Stallions is Sunday, March 30 against the D.C. Defenders at 2 PM CST at Audi Field in our nation's capital. Season tickets to the 2025 Stallions season are on sale now at Stallions Ticket Central.

• Discuss this story on the United Football League message board...





United Football League Stories from February 24, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.