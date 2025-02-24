Stallions to Host Poster Competition for Elementary-Aged Students
February 24, 2025 - United Football League (UFL)
Birmingham Stallions News Release
BIRMINGHAM, AL - The Birmingham Stallions are offering all elementary-aged children in the Birmingham Metropolitan area an opportunity to participate in a poster competition for the upcoming 2025 season. Participants in the competition will complete and submit a Birmingham Stallions football-themed poster for the chance for their entry to be named the official 2025 Stallions poster.
"We are excited about this awesome opportunity to see what amazing and talented young artists we have in the Birmingham area," said Vice President of Business Operations David Martin. "We cannot wait to see what innovative and creative posters are submitted by the young people in our area."
The winning submission will be printed and distributed to fans in attendance at the Stallions' home-opener on April 11 against the Arlington Renegades. The winner of the competition will also receive four club tickets and earn special on-field recognition during the game that night. Submissions for the competition can be uploaded here or can be dropped off at Eventive Sports office (600 Luckie Dr Suite 100, Birmingham, AL 35223, Monday-Friday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.)
Participation Details
Participants must be in grade levels from first grade through fifth grade
Student must be enrolled in a school that is in the Birmingham area
Only one permission per student will be accepted
Sign-up via online form - must upload an image of the poster itself
Timeline of the event:
Submissions open: Monday, February 17
Submissions due: Friday, March 21
Winner selection: Friday, April 4
The winner of the competition will receive:
The privilege for their poster to serve as the official team poster for the Stallions' 2025 season that will be given to fans during the game on April 11
Four club tickets to the game against Arlington
On-field recognition and a photo-op during the game
Recognition on all the Stallions' social media platforms
Framed poster that is signed by the 2025 team
Opportunity for their poster to become official Stallions merchandise for the 2025 season
Submission Requirements
11" x 17" vertical orientation on white paper
Must be hand-drawn
Suggested mediums - crayons, colored pencils, markers, watercolor paint
Art must include:
Football theme
Stallions logo (select one of the two options located below)
Mentioning of "Spring 2025" somewhere on the poster
Mentioning of "Protective Stadium" somewhere on the poster
Upload information
PNG, JPEG or PDF
For questions regarding the Birmingham Stallions poster competition, please contact Sara Grace Lyon at sara@eventivesports.com. One of these two logos must be included in each submission:
The opening game for the Stallions is Sunday, March 30 against the D.C. Defenders at 2 PM CST at Audi Field in our nation's capital. Season tickets to the 2025 Stallions season are on sale now at Stallions Ticket Central.
