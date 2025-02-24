Arlington Renegades Training Camp to Begin on March 3

February 24, 2025 - United Football League (UFL)

Arlington Renegades News Release







ARLINGTON, TX - The Arlington Renegades are gearing up for their 2025 season as training camp opens on Monday, March 3. Over 600 coaches and players will report to the UFL HQ in Arlington, Texas, to kick off their preparations for the upcoming season. This year's camp will take place across the DFW Metroplex, with the Renegades and seven other teams conducting their practices at various locations, while the UFL HQ in Arlington serves as the heart of all eight teams' operations for the season.

The Renegades will open the 2025 season at home against the San Antonio Brahmas on Saturday, March 29, at 3 p.m. CT on FOX. Fans can purchase tickets for the home opener and the full season by visiting https://www.theufl.com/arlington-tickets.

