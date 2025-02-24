2025 UFL Training Camps Open March 3

ARLINGTON, TX - The United Football League today announced the official opening of its training camps will take place on Monday, March 3, when more than 600 coaches and players report to the UFL HQ in Arlington, Texas, to prepare for the upcoming 2025 season. All eight teams will conduct training camps in the DFW Metroplex, with two teams practicing at each of the four locations. The UFL HQ in Arlington will serve as the main hub for all football operations throughout the 2025 season.

The 2025 season will kick off on Friday, March 28, at 8 p.m. ET when FOX Sports debuts FOX UFL Friday - a new night dedicated to UFL action taking place each Friday during the 10-week regular season - with a matchup featuring the St. Louis Battlehawks against the Houston Roughnecks. The league's second season will conclude on Saturday, June 14, when ABC presents the 2025 UFL Championship Game.

The Memphis Showboats will open their season March 30 at Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium, when they host the Michigan Panthers for an 11 a.m. kickoff.

The Showboats roster currently sits at 63 players. The team will have the ability to go up to 64 players throughout training camp. The current roster can be found here: https://www.theufl.com/teams/memphis/roster

