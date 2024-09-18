Unique Vehicles to be Displayed at Inaugural Tennessee Valley Auto Fest

Huntsville, Ala. - Tennessee Valley Auto Fest officials announced some of the unique vehicles being showcased at the event, taking place Oct. 18 and 19, 2024 at Wicks Family Field at Joe Davis Stadium. These include: the General Lee 1969 Dodge Charger from the television series The Dukes of Hazard, a Boss 429 Mustang from the John Wick film series, a customized 1965 Chevrolet Impala Super Sport dubbed The Imposter, and a specially built car called Street Digger crafted by David Ankin, who is set to appear at the festival.

We are excited to display some of the most unique vehicles from around the world at the inaugural Tennessee Valley Auto Fest, said Ed Fausel, Event Manager. Some of these vehicles have been used for both movies and television, and others have been specially crafted and designed by some of the best creative minds in car-building. We look forward to showcasing these cars and many others at the inaugural festival this October.

The General Lee is an orange 1969 Dodge Charger driven in the television series The Dukes of Hazzard by brothers Bo and Luke Duke. It is known for its signature horn (which plays the first 12 notes of the song Dixie), its stunts and police chases, and its doors being welded shut. Actor John Schneider, who played Bo Duke on the television series, will headline the celebrities appearing at the inaugural Auto Fest.

The 1969 Mach 1 Mustang was portrayed as a Boss 429 Mustang in the John Wick film series. The Mustang's exterior is a metallic gray with a black interior. Any damage attendees will see on the car was incurred during filming of the movies.

The Imposter is a customized 1965 Chevrolet Impala Super Sport built off the bones of a 2009 C6 Chevrolet Corvette. To start the project, a brand-new 2009 Corvette was purchased from a Chevy dealership. After entering the shop, the C6 was stripped down, and the chassis was shortened by seven inches. The Impala exterior was shortened by 14 inches to match. The vehicle, which received numerous other modifications, was built by Chip Foose and won the Ridler award at the 2015 Detroit Autorama.

The Street Digger's chassis and body were hand-built by celebrity car builder David Ankin and his team. The build took more than two years to complete. Its 125-inch wheelbase dragster is tagged, licensed, and insured for road-duty and was inspired by the Hot Wheels cars and diecast models that enamored Ankin as a kid. Ankin will emcee the Auto Fest.

In addition to vehicles on display, numerous vendors will be on-site to showcase their works and crafts.

Tickets to the Tennessee Valley Auto Fest can be purchased here. For $10, individuals can purchase single-day tickets to attend on Friday or Saturday. Car owners who want to display their vehicle all weekend can do so for $25.

