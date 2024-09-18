Revolution II Sign Academy Midfielder Eric Klein to Pro Contract

September 18, 2024 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

New England Revolution II News Release







FOXBOROUGH, Mass. - New England Revolution II has signed midfielder Eric Klein, a product of the New England Revolution Academy, to an MLS NEXT Pro professional contract through the 2026 season.

Klein signs his first professional contract after two seasons in the Revolution Academy's amateur ranks. The versatile 17-year-old midfielder, who also has experience playing along the backline, featured for New England's Under-19 team. Klein joined the Revolution Academy in 2023 and recorded one goal and two assists in his first MLS NEXT season with the club. He previously signed an amateur agreement with Revolution II in March ahead of the 2024 season.

The Manheim, Penn. native made his professional debut with Revolution II on July 12, 2023 against Crown Legacy FC and has since tallied one goal and three assists over 24 appearances, including 20 starts. Klein leads the team with 1,861 minutes played in the 2024 MLS NEXT Pro campaign.

"Eric has demonstrated great potential and a strong work ethic during his time in our program," Technical Director Remi Roy stated. "Eric is deserving of this opportunity to take the next step in our pro pathway. We look forward to watching him continue to flourish in our system as he gains experience at the MLS NEXT Pro level."

Klein is the 13th Revolution Academy player to enter the professional ranks via Revolution II. Other recent Academy alumni who made the transition to the second team include Esmir Bajraktarević, Noel Buck, Olger Escobar, Malcolm Fry, Damario McIntosh, Peyton Miller, and Max Weinstein. Since the Revolution II's inaugural season in 2020, 39 different Academy players have made their professional soccer debuts with New England's second team.

Revolution II has three games remaining in the 2024 MLS NEXT Pro season. Next up, New England hosts Chattanooga FC at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Mass on Saturday, Sept. 21 at 3:00 p.m. ET. Watch the match with MLS Season Pass on the Apple TV app.

TRANSACTION: New England Revolution II signed midfielder Eric Klein to a MLS NEXT Pro professional contract through the 2026 season on September 18, 2024.

#31 ERIC KLEIN

Pronunciation: AIR-ick kline

Position: Midfielder

Height: 5'11"

Weight: 160

Hometown: Manheim, Penn.

Date of Birth: 11/20/2006 (17)

How Acquired: Signed by Revolution II to an MLS NEXT Pro professional contract on September 18, 2024.

• Discuss this story on the MLS NEXT Pro message board...





MLS NEXT Pro Stories from September 18, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.