Columbus Crew Shuts down Toronto FC, 2-0

September 18, 2024 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

The Crew won 2-0 against Toronto FC in tonight's road match at BMO Field in Toronto, Ontario.

The Black & Gold have 53 points through their first 28 matches, tied for the Crew's fourth-most points in a single season. The Club in 2023 tied its all-time best with 57 points.

The Crew have netted a league-best 28 goals on the road in 2024, which is already the second-highest single-season total in Club annals (31 in 1996).

With two road games remaining, Columbus improved its Club record to eight away wins and has secured a point in 12 of its 15 road matches (8-3-4).

The Crew currently possess an MLS-high +26 goal differential, which is on pace for an all-time Club record.

The Black & Gold own a league-best 28 goals allowed through 28 matches played, the fewest goals allowed though 28 matches in Club history. The Crew are the only team in MLS to be allowing 1.0 goals per match or less.

Head Coach Wilfried Nancy became the fifth MLS coach to earn at least 15 win in three consecutive seasons during the post-shootout era.

Forward Cucho Hernández scored the opening goal for the Crew in the 51st minute of the match.

Hernández recorded his 14th goal of the season and 20th across all competitions. The Colombian currently ranks tied for sixth in the 2024 MLS Golden Boot race, as of the conclusion of 7:30 p.m. ET kickoffs.

Cucho scored his 53rd goal in 86 matches for the Crew across all competitions. He currently ranks sixth in Club history for total goals.

In his last 31 MLS regular season matches, Hernández has amassed 24 goals and 12 assists.

The Colombian has recorded 36 goals and 56 goal contributions in his past 51 appearances across all competitions.

Forward Jacen Russell-Rowe provided the assist to Cucho's score, his first assist in MLS play in 2024 and second across all competitions.

Defender Andrés Herrera scored his first career goal for Columbus to notch the second goal of the game in the 70th minute.

Herrera became the 15th player to score for the Crew this MLS season. It's tied for the second-most unique scorers in Club history in one year, a mark the Black & Gold also reached in 2023.

Cucho provided the primary assist to Herrera's goal, his 11th of the season and 14th across all competitions. Midfielder Derrick Jones was credited with the secondary assist, his first with the Crew.

Goalkeeper Patrick Schulte registered his career-high 10th shutout of the season.

Schulte ranks tied for first in clean sheets in MLS play this year, as of the conclusion of tonight's 7:30 p.m. ET kickoffs.

Tonight, Schulte made four saves, recorded 26 accurate passes (93 percent passing accuracy), 10 recoveries, and 40 touches.

