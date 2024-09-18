Huntsville City FC Forward Woobens Pacius Named MLS NEXT Pro Player of Matchweek 27

September 18, 2024 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Huntsville City Football Club News Release







Huntsville, Ala. - Today, MLS NEXT Pro announced that Huntsville City Football Club forward Woobens Pacius has been named Player of Matchweek 27 following his performance against Atlanta United 2 on Sept. 15.

Pacius recorded the third hat trick in Huntsville City FC history in the club's 6-3 win over Atlanta United 2, joining Azaad Liadi and Jony Bolaños as the only Boys in Blue to score three goals in a match. He is also the only player in Huntsville history to record a hat trick on the road. The Canadian is tied for second on the team in goals this season with Forster Ajago (seven). Footage from Pacius and head coach Chris O'Neal's post-match reactions can be found here and here.

Pacius is the third Huntsville player to win a weekly award this season, following Bolaños winning MLS NEXT Pro Player of Matchweek 13 and forward Tristan Tropeano winning MLS NEXT Pro Rising Star of Matchweek 24.

The Boys in Blue will be back in action on Sunday, Sept. 22 at 6 p.m. CT when they host FC Cincinnati 2 at Wicks Family Field at Joe Davis Stadium.

