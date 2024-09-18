Timbers2 Storm Back for Win over Ventura County

September 18, 2024 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Forwards Tega Ikoba and Josh Penn each scored in the final 15 minutes to lift Timbers2 to a 2-1 victory over Ventura County FC at Providence Park. The win lifts T2 back into the MLS NEXT Pro playoff picture.

PORTLAND, Ore.  - Timbers2 scored a pair of late goals to take down Ventura County FC 2-1 on Tuesday night at Providence Park. Tega Ikoba scored in the 77th minute, while Josh Penn netted a goal in the 86th minute as T2 overturned a one-goal deficit to win its regular-season, home finale. With the result, Timbers2 leaped into eighth place in the Western Conference with two regular-season matches to play.

Penn, Ikoba Fuel Comeback

Ikoba and Penn ignited T2's late comeback, each scoring after the 75th minute. Ikoba netted his seventh goal of the 2024 MLS NEXT Pro campaign, scoring for the first time since August 16. Notably, the forward has contributed to a goal in six of the club's last eight matches, tallying seven goals and one assist in that span. With a goal and assist Tuesday night, Penn (7G, 2A) finished with his first multi-contribution match of the season and now matches Kyle Linhares (5G, 4A) for the team lead in goal contributions with nine. Ikoba follows closely behind with eight (7G, 1A).

The Final Stretch

Tuesday's victory snapped a three-game losing streak and gave the club three important points in its postseason pursuit. Additionally, it marked T2's final home match of the regular season, with the club finishing 5-5-4 at Providence Park. Timbers2's final two matches come on the road: away to Real Monarchs (Sept. 29) and Colorado Rapids 2 (Oct. 6).

Goal-Scoring Plays

VCFC - Rubén Ramos Jr. (Ilijah Paul), 9th minute: Freed down the left sideline with a lofted ball over the top, Ilijah Paul dribbled toward the end line before sending a low cross to Rubén Ramos Jr., who settled the ball with his right foot before firing it into the lower-left corner of the net.

POR - Tega Ikoba (Josh Penn), 77th minute: A ball served low toward the center of the box bounced to the feet of Josh Penn. Surrounded by several defenders, Penn poked the ball forward into the path of Tega Ikoba, who used his right foot to fire the ball into the goal at the far post.

POR - Josh Penn, 86th minute: On a counterattack, an errant backpass by Ventura County FC left the ball in space for a charging Josh Penn who took a settling touch before using his left foot to send the ball into the bottom-left corner of the net.

Notes:

Tuesday marked the third and final matchup between Timbers2 and Ventura County FC this regular season.

T2 picked up the only win in the season series, with both previous matches ending in draws (3-3, 0-0).

Notably, Timbers2 remain unbeaten all-time against Ventura County FC at Providence Park (2-0-1).

Tuesday marked the club's final home match of the 2024 MLS NEXT Pro regular season.

The club finished 5-5-4 in home matches this season.

The victory snaps a three-game losing skid and is the club's first win since a 1-0 win over The Town FC on August 4.

Ikoba and Penn continue to lead T2 in goals, each netting their seventh of the 2024 MLS NEXT Pro campaign.

Notably, Ikoba has a goal contribution in six of T2's last eight matches.

Penn's assist on Ikoba's goal marked his second assist of the season and first since June 9, which also came against Ventura County FC.

Tonight marked Penn's first multi-contribution match of the season.

Additionaly, the goal is Penn's first since he found the back of the net against LAFC2 on August 16.

With his goal and assist performance, Penn matched Linhares (5G, 4A) for the team lead in goal contributions with nine.

Timbers2 now sit in eighth place in the Western Conference, and one point outside of seventh, with 35 points and two matches to play.

Next Game

Timbers2 have the weekend off before returning to play against Real Monarchs on Sunday, Sept. 29, at Zions Bank Stadium. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. (Pacific) and will be broadcast on MLSNEXTPro.com.

Timbers2 (7-9-10,  35pts) vs Ventura County FC (8-8-10,  52pts)

September 17, 2024  - Providence Park (Portland, Ore.)

Scoring Summary:

VCFC: Ramos Jr. (Paul), 9

POR: Ikoba (Penn), 77

POR: Penn, 86

Misconduct Summary:

POR: Najib (caution), 3

POR: Ferdinand (caution), 26

Lineups:

POR:  GK Bilichuk, D Jura, D Rad, D Clegg, D Ferdinand, D Pope, M Najib (Moreno, 45), M Enriquez, F Santos (Mendoza, 87), F Bunbury (Ikoba, 61), F Linhares (Penn, 61)

Substitutes Not Used: GK Miller, D Bautista, D Carlson, M Nuñez, M Mendoza, F Eisenberg

TOTAL SHOTS:  24  (Pope, 7); SHOTS ON GOAL: 9  (Pope, 3); FOULS:  11  (Ikoba, 3); OFFSIDES:  1; CORNER KICKS:  10; SAVES:  3

VCFC: GK Scott, D Dalgado, D Essengue (D Tchouante, 70), D Martinez, D Casillas, M Schelotto, M Arnold (Hernandez, 88), M Avavevu (Díaz, 75), M Ramos Jr., M Achara (Karani, 75), F Paul

Substitutes Not Used: GK Pratt, M Lopez, M Middleby, F Villalpando

TOTAL SHOTS:  10  (Ramos Jr., 4); SHOTS ON GOAL:  4  (Ramos Jr., Paul, 2); FOULS:  8 (Paul, 3); OFFSIDES:  1; CORNER KICKS:  7; SAVES:  7

Referee: Servando Berna

Assistant Referees: Seth Martin, Melissa Gonzalez

Fourth Official: Kelsey Harms

All statistics contained in this box score are unofficial.

