Columbus Crew 2 Name Federico Higuaín as Head Coach

January 29, 2025 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

COLUMBUS - Columbus Crew 2 have named Federico Higuaín as the third head coach in team history ahead of the 2025 MLS NEXT Pro season. Higuaín returns to Columbus after spending two seasons as head coach for Inter Miami CF II, leading them to a third-place finish (48 points) and the highest total in NEXT Pro's Southeast division. The former Crew midfielder amassed 55 goals for third all-time in Club history, and holds a Crew record 63 assists over the course of eight seasons in the Black & Gold.

"Federico embodies the values of our Club, and we are thrilled to welcome him back to Columbus as the next head coach for Crew 2," said General Manager Issa Tall. "Pipa understands the crucial role Crew 2 plays within our developmental pathway, and we are aligned in our commitment to identifying and fostering young talent. The vast experience he gained as a player, coupled with his recent coaching experience with Inter Miami CF in MLS NEXT Pro make him a great fit for the role. Pipa understands what it takes to go through an academy pathway and we are excited for him to make his mark on this group of young players."

"Football is my passion, and it's great for me and my family to return home to the Crew and Columbus, who are also so passionate about our game," said Higuaín. "Throughout my playing and coaching career, I've always focused on doing my best to help the collective. I thank Issa Tall and Crew leadership for giving me the opportunity to be an example of that value as Crew 2's Head Coach while we work together to further develop our players as a team and individuals."

Under Higuaín's leadership, Inter Miami CF II underwent a turnaround season in 2024 and qualified for its first MLS NEXT Pro playoffs appearance in 2024. His team was fourth in goals scored and sixth in goals allowed in the Eastern Conference for the 2024 season after finishing last in both categories in 2023. In 2021, Higuaín began his managerial career by assisting the Inter Miami academy coaching staff. Higuaín also served as a player-coach during his time at D.C. United. He holds a U.S. Soccer Federation B License.

The Argentine midfielder played for the Crew from 2012-2019 and made 193 regular-season appearances. Higuaín currently stands as the Club's all-time leader in regular-season assists (63) and game-winning assists (20). His 55 goals rank third on the Crew's list of all-time regular-season goal scorers. He is the only player in Crew history to record 50 goals and 50 assists in regular season action. Higuaín also appeared in 14 postseason matches for the Crew, tallying four goals and five assists.

Higuaín's honors include 2012 MLS Newcomer of the Year, three Crew MVP awards (2013, 2014, 2017) and the 2014 Crew Golden Boot. He earned his first Crew MVP award in 2013 after registering 11 goals and nine assists in 29 starts. In 2014, the Argentinian posted 11 goals and seven assists in 29 fixtures (28 starts).

Prior to his 10-year MLS career, Higuaín trained in the River Plate academy and was loaned to United Chicago before signing at Besiktas in Türkiye and being loaned to Mexico's Club America. Higuaín continued to play in Argentina for clubs including Independiente, Godoy Cruz and Colon before joining Columbus. After his eight seasons in Columbus, Higuaín remained in MLS for two years and made 10 appearances for D.C. United in 2020 and 29 appearances (seven starts) for Inter Miami CF during the 2020 and 2021 seasons. In 2022, Higuaín signed a one-day contract and retired as a member of the Black & Gold.

Crew 2 begin the 2025 campaign on the road against Orlando City B on Sunday, March 9 at 7 p.m. at Osceola Heritage Park. Crew 2's home opener is slated for Sunday, April 6 at 6 p.m. against Crown Legacy FC.

