Colorado Rapids 2 Sign Defender Matthew Senanou to MLS NEXT Pro Contract

January 29, 2025 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

COMMERCE CITY, Colo - Colorado Rapids 2 have signed defender Matthew "Kofi" Senanou to an MLS NEXT Pro contract for the 2025 season, the club announced today. Senanou's rights were acquired by Colorado in the 2025 MLS SuperDraft, where he was selected sixth overall from Xavier University, becoming the highest drafted player in program history.

"Kofi has impressed us in the early stages of preseason. He has the mentality to be aggressive in forward defending while still having the ability to control spaces behind when necessary. That physical dominance, combined with his technical ability, gives us a lot of confidence that he can be very successful in our system," said Brian Crookham, Director of Player Personnel.

Senanou, 21, joined the Rapids after spending two seasons at Xavier University. The defender appeared in every match during the 2024 season, leading the team with three goals in his 1,276 minutes on the pitch. Senanou also contributed to the team's seven shutouts across the season as a member of the backline.

In his first season with the Muskateers, Senanou logged one goal across 14 matches for Xavier. The 6-foot-4 defender also helped Xavier capture its first BIG EAST Championship to advance to the program's fifth NCAA Tournament and first tournament appearance since 2014. The Chicago native transferred to Xavier following two seasons at North Carolina, where he helped the Tar Heels to two NCAA Tournament appearances.

Before college, Senanou competed with Sockers FC and starred at Neuqua Valley High School.

TRANSACTION: Colorado Rapids 2 sign defender Matthew Senanou to an MLS NEXT Pro contract on January 29, 2025.

Matthew Senanou

Pronunciation: MATH-yoo seh-NAH-noo

Position: Defender

Height: 6-4

Weight: 214 lbs.

Birthdate: March 21, 2003

Birthplace: Plainfield, Illinois

Nationality: United States

