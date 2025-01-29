Chattanooga Football Club Signs Ethan Dudley

January 29, 2025 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. - Chattanooga Football Club (CFC) today announced it has signed centerback Ethan Dudley to a one-year contract.

The towering defender joins CFC after spending the 2024 season with Southeast Division rivals Atlanta United 2.

"Ethan's an experienced centerback that will add to our depth in the backline, and he had a fantastic performance against Atlanta United (as a trialist)," said Chattanooga FC Technical Director Sebastian Giraldo. "He showed us in a short period of time that he has an elite mindset and succeeds in adverse situations."

Dudley brings valuable MLS NEXT Pro experience to CFC as he also spent part of the 2023 season with Crown Legacy FC before he joined Union Omaha (USL League One) ahead of their 2023 playoff run.

Dudley also had a successful college career. Dudley was the Northwestern Wildcats' team leader in minutes (1,522), goals (four) and points (10) for the 2022 season. Prior to Northwestern, Dudley spent four seasons with Florida Gulf Coast, where he played in 48 matches and made 31 starts and was named ASUN Defensive Player of the Year in 2020.

"Watching how well he settled into the game against Atlanta United says a lot about him as a player to see how comfortable he was in tough moments," said Chattanooga FC Men's Head Coach Chris Nugent. "He brings valuable experience in from another team in the league. His ability to play the ball and defend well will be huge for us."

Dudley expressed his excitement upon signing for Chattanooga Football Club.

"I am very excited to join Chattanooga FC and play for the community here," said Dudley. "Community and relationships mean a lot to me, so I am excited to meet our fans and introduce myself, get to know me better as a young man, and I get to know them better."

Name: Ethan Dudley

Position: Defender

Height: 6-4

Date of Birth: April 11, 2000

Hometown: St. Johns, Florida

Citizenship: USA

Previous club: Atlanta United 2

TRANSACTION: Chattanooga FC signs defender Ethan Dudley to a one-year deal.

