Head Coach Federico Higuaín Departs Inter Miami CF II to Return to Columbus

January 29, 2025 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Inter Miami CF II announced today that head coach Federico Higuaín will depart the Club to return to Columbus and become the head coach of MLS NEXT Pro side Columbus Crew 2.

"After much thought, I've decided to step away from Inter Miami CF II to join Columbus Crew 2. My family and I have a deep, emotional connection to Columbus, where I had incredible years as a player. Now we're heading back there to our second home to work on a very special project. I want to extend my heartfelt thanks to everyone at Inter Miami. It's been an honor to be part of this organization, and I wish the Club nothing but success moving forward. I will always be grateful to Inter Miami for giving me the opportunity to begin my coaching career."

Higuaín returns home to Columbus, where he had a distinguished playing career of eight outstanding years with the Crew after joining in July 2012. During his time in Columbus, the Argentine number 10 became the club's all-time leader in assists (63) and ranked third in regular-season goals (55) at the time of his retirement. He earned the 2012 MLS Newcomer of the Year award, served as the team's captain, and played a pivotal role in leading the Crew to the 2015 MLS Cup Final.

Following the conclusion of his playing career with the Inter Miami CF First Team in 2021 after a season and a half with the team, Higuaín was named as the Inter Miami CF II head coach ahead of the 2023 MLS NEXT Pro campaign. The Argentine had a significant impact on the Club's player development efforts over his two seasons in charge, providing development opportunities to more-than-30 Academy players to feature with Inter Miami CF II in training or matches. Under his leadership, Inter Miami CF II also became a developmental platform for many First Team players including Noah Allen, Leo Afonso, Yannick Bright, Benjamin Cremaschi, Ian Fray, Santiago Morales, David Ruiz and Ryan Sailor.

Additionally, in 2024, Inter Miami CF II achieved its most successful season to date by earning its first-ever playoff berth and clinching the Florida Southeast Division Conference title.

The Club wishes Federico the best of luck in his return home for his new role, and thanks him for the contributions he made to Inter Miami CF II's success and the development of the Club's young talent.

