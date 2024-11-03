Columbus Crew 2 Ousted from Playoffs by New York Red Bulls 2

November 3, 2024 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

After a 2-2 tie in regulation, the Crew lost in a penalty shootout, 5-4, to the New York Red Bulls in Round One, Game 2 of the Best-of-3 Series during the Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs at Red Bull Arena in Harrison, N.J.

The match concludes the Crew's 2024 postseason campaign after falling 1-0 to the Red Bulls in Round One, Game 1.

During the 2024 regular season, Columbus recorded Club records in points (66), wins (19), away wins (nine), goals (72), goal differential (+32) and unique goal scorers (18). Twenty-one different players recorded a goal contribution for the Black & Gold in MLS play, tied for the Club's single-season record (1998, 2012, 2017, 2024).

Additionally, the Black & Gold this past year became the first MLS team to reach three tournament finals in a span of nine months, claiming two trophies at home in the process during the 2023 MLS Cup Final and 2024 Leagues Cup. The Crew reached their first-ever Concacaf Champions Cup Final in June.

Midfielder Max Arfsten scored the opening goal for the Crew in the 55th minute of the match.

Arfsten recorded his fifth goal of the season across all competitions and his second career postseason goal.

Forward Cucho Hernández provided the primary assist to Arfsten's goal, tallying his third career postseason assist after notching two in the 2023 MLS Cup Playoffs, plus five goals.

Cucho has recorded 19 goals and 17 assists in 26 matches across all competitions since the Concacaf Champions Cup Final.

The Colombian has recorded 33 goals and 21 assists in his last 51 appearances across all competitions.

Midfielder Dylan Chambost was credited with the secondary assist to Arfsten's score. It was Chambost's first MLS Cup Playoffs goal contribution following five assists in the regular season, when he joined the team during the summer transfer window.

Forward Christian Ramirez scored the equalizing goal for the Black & Gold in the 90+6th minute of the match.

It marked Ramirez's 10th goal of the season across all competitions and fourth career postseason goal.

Midfielder Alex Matan provided the assist to Ramirez's score, his seventh of the season across all competitions and second career postseason assist.

