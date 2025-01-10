Union Omaha Signs French Midfielder Kemy Amiche

January 10, 2025 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

PAPILLION, Neb. - Union Omaha today announced the signing of midfielder Kemy Amiche, pending league and federation approval. The 24 year-old Parisian native will bring an attacking flair to the club as their first new signing to augment their title defense in 2025.

The French/Algerian dual national caught this coaching staff's eye through his performances for Huntsville City FC, who are Nashville SC's reserve outfit in MLS Next Pro. He led the team with 14 goal contributions (8 goals, 6 assists), as well as 29 shots on goal from 62 shots total, en route to being named their 2023 Player of the Year.

Amiche came up through the youth academy of FC Lorient, a French club that's bounced between the top two divisions in recent years. After departing them, he came stateside to play college soccer at Campbell University in North Carolina. In 34 games played through one and a half seasons, Amiche racked up 16 goals and assists each for the Fighting Camels. He was named Big South first-team all-conference twice, while also spending the summer of 2022 plying his trade for Asheville City SC in USL League Two. In 12 games played for Asheville City, he scored 12 goals with four assists tacked on.

Those performances led to him being picked up on waivers by Nashville SC, subsequently being sent to Huntsville to develop. While his option was not picked up by Nashville for 2024, Amiche has recently played with Asheville City again, as well as US Thionville Lusitanos in the French fourth division.

"Kemy is an exciting player that will make our attack more dangerous and unpredictable," said Head Coach Dominic Casciato of Amiche. "He's coming here to establish himself at first team level after some stellar performances at Huntsville in 2023, and I am looking forward to working with him as we aim to improve our team for 2025."

"I'm very happy and proud to join this club!" said Amiche. "Very excited to meet my teammates, the staff and the fans, and I'm ready to win!"

Name Pronunciation: [KI-mee ah-MEESH]

Position: Midfielder

Height: 5'11"

Weight: 155 lbs.

Date of Birth: 12/10/2000

Born: Gonesse, France

Previous Team: US Thionville

Union Omaha's 2025 USL League One season kicks off at Greenville on Wednesday, March 12th, with their first home match falling on Saturday, May 10th against Portland Hearts of Pine. Season tickets and other ticket packages can be purchased by calling the box office at 402-738-5100.

