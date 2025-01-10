Greenville Triumph Signs Hartford Athletic Defender for 2025 Season

January 10, 2025 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

Greenville Triumph SC News Release







Greenville, SC - The Greenville Triumph Soccer Club is excited to announce the signing of Griffin Tomas for the 2025 season, pending league and federation approval. The Connecticut native and Monmouth University graduate brings valuable experience:

76 games played, 73 games started at Monmouth University

6 goals, 8 assists, 6,223 minutes

Played for AC Connecticut (USL League Two) and Hartford City FC (NPSL)

Signed by Hartford Athletic in September 2024, appeared in 2 matches (97 minutes)

Tomas is meeting up with former teammate, Ben Zakowski, for his first season in League One. a skilled wingback with an attacking mindset, strengthening the team's defensive and offensive capabilities. His experience at both collegiate and professional levels will be a great asset for the Triumph as the club looks to fill spots on the back line following the departure of Jamie Smith and the retirement of Nate Shultz.

