Portland Hearts of Pine Welcome Alex Ryan as Assistant Coach

January 10, 2025 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

Portland, Maine - Portland Hearts of Pine is thrilled to announce Alex Ryan as an Assistant Coach for the club. Ryan, a highly accomplished coach with a wealth of experience, regional knowledge, and a proven track record of success, will play an integral role in guiding the Hearts of Pine as they embark on their inaugural season in USL League 1 in 2025.

Originally from Newcastle, England, Ryan's soccer journey began with the Sunderland Youth Academy before he went on to play for Gateshead FC in England's National League. Seeking new opportunities, Ryan earned a college scholarship to Campbellsville University in Kentucky, where he served as team captain and led the team to a conference championship, earning 1st Team All-Conference honors along the way.

Ryan's deep connection to the American soccer landscape began during his time as a player with Seacoast United in the Premier Development League (PDL). It was at Seacoast United where he transitioned into coaching, laying the foundation for an illustrious coaching career. Over the past decade, Ryan has served as Seacoast United's MLS Next Academy Director and, since 2016, as Head Coach of their NPSL team before transitioning to USL League 2 in 2020. His leadership brought historic success to the club, including:

82% winning percentage (53-9-6 record)

2024 USL League 2 National Championship title

Northeast Division titles in 2022, 2023, and 2024

Eastern Conference title and playoff appearances for four consecutive seasons

Development of over 40 professional players, including two top-5 MLS draft picks

Reflecting on his new role, Alex Ryan shared, "It's a really exciting time to be joining Portland Hearts of Pine, and I'm grateful for the opportunity. I look forward to adding to the great work the club has done thus far in bringing a successful soccer team that the city and community of Portland can be proud of."

Seacoast United, Ryan's former club, also expressed their pride in his accomplishments and excitement for his next chapter. In a statement, Seacoast United founder Paul Willis shared:

"We're very proud of Alex and all that he has achieved at Seacoast United over the last ten years. While we've supported him with his coaching and professional development, his enthusiasm, work ethic, and ambition have led him to where he is today, and will hopefully lead to further success in the professional world of soccer with Hearts of Pine. We're immensely proud of him and look forward to working together in the future to further promote the development of soccer in our region and wish him and the club the best of luck as they kick off in USL League 1 in 2025."

Hearts of Pine Head Coach Bobby Murphy welcomed Ryan to the coaching staff, noting his impressive track record and dedication to player development. "Alex brings an unmatched combination of experience, regional knowledge, and a winning mentality that will greatly benefit our team and community. We're thrilled to have him on board," said Murphy.

Portland Hearts of Pine and its fans eagerly await the contributions Alex Ryan will bring to the club as they prepare to make their mark in USL League 1.

