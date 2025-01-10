Monterey Bay F.C. Striker Joins Greenville
January 10, 2025 - United Soccer League One (USL1)
Greenville Triumph SC News Release
Greenville, SC - Greenville Triumph has signed forward Monterey Bay F.C. forward, Michael Gonzalez for the 2025 season, pending league and federation approval. The Fresno, California native has a solid track record collegiately and professionally:
Sacramento State (2020-2023): 47 games, 14 starts, 7 goals, 3 assists, 1,905 minutes
Fresno City College: 9 assists, CCCAA Championship
Big West Conference All-Academic Team (2022)
Monterey Bay F.C. (2024): 22 games, 7 starts, 811 minutes, 1 goal
Gonzalez will join the club for his second professional season as an exciting addition to the Triumph's attack. For more roster updates, check out the team's socials and newsletter. Get your season tickets now for all 17-match home matches!
