Monterey Bay F.C. Striker Joins Greenville

January 10, 2025 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

Greenville Triumph SC News Release







Greenville, SC - Greenville Triumph has signed forward Monterey Bay F.C. forward, Michael Gonzalez for the 2025 season, pending league and federation approval. The Fresno, California native has a solid track record collegiately and professionally:

Sacramento State (2020-2023): 47 games, 14 starts, 7 goals, 3 assists, 1,905 minutes

Fresno City College: 9 assists, CCCAA Championship

Big West Conference All-Academic Team (2022)

Monterey Bay F.C. (2024): 22 games, 7 starts, 811 minutes, 1 goal

Gonzalez will join the club for his second professional season as an exciting addition to the Triumph's attack. For more roster updates, check out the team's socials and newsletter. Get your season tickets now for all 17-match home matches!

• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League One message board...





United Soccer League One Stories from January 10, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.