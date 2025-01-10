Tormenta FC Signs Moldovan Defender Anatolia Prepelita

January 10, 2025 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

STATESBORO, Ga. - South Georgia Tormenta FC announced today the signing of Moldovan defender Anatolie Prepelita to its 2025 USL League One roster, pending league and federation approval. With over 130 professional appearances across three leagues, the six-foot-four Prepelita will be a commanding force in Tormenta FC's defense this season.

"Anatolie's physical presence and composure on the ball, along with his professional background, will be a major asset to our defense this season," said Tormenta FC Head Coach Ian Cameron. "We're eager to see how he brings his experience and leadership to strengthen our backline."

Prepelita began his senior career in Moldova's top division, Divizia Națională, debuting for FC Zimbru-2 Chișinău in 2016. His journey has taken him to Latvia's second division with Spartaks Jūrmala and back to Moldova's top league, where he featured for FC Sfîntul Gheorghe and FC Bălți.

On the international stage, Prepelita earned his first senior cap for Moldova in October 2019, starting and playing the full 90 minutes in a Euro 2020 qualifier against Andorra.

The Moldovan defender brought his talents to the United States in 2023, joining Chattanooga FC for their historic final campaign in NISA. Prepelita featured in 21 matches to help the team win the regular season shield and finish first in the table. In 2024, Chattanooga FC transitioned to MLS Next Pro, where Prepelita made 22 appearances, including 20 starts.

Prepelita signs with Tormenta FC as the club prepares for its seventh professional season, kicking off on Saturday, March 8, at Tormenta Stadium against the Richmond Kickers.

Tormenta FC's Current 2025 Roster (10):

Goalkeeper (2): Sam Jones, Austin Pack

Defenders (4): Gabriel Alves, Jackson Kasanzu, Anatolie Prepelita, Callum Stretch

Midfielders: (2): Conor Doyle, Mason Tunbridge

Forwards: (2): Niall Reid-Stephen, Sebastian Vivas

