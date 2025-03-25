Underdogs with Bite: Islanders Aim to Tame Rimouski in Round One

March 25, 2025 - Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

The stage is set for the Charlottetown Islanders as they begin their first-round playoff series against the Rimouski Océanic, the host team for this year's Memorial Cup.

The Isles enter the series as underdogs but have already proven they can compete-and win-against this powerhouse squad.

A Look at the Matchup

The Islanders and Océanic faced off twice during the regular season, with each team securing a win. Charlottetown claimed a decisive 6-3 victory in their first meeting at the Eastlink Centre, while Rimouski bounced back with a 5-1 win on home ice. However, that loss came with the Islanders battling injuries, and when at full strength, the Isles have shown they can go toe-to-toe with the league's elite.

"We are very excited with the challenge that lies ahead in this series. We will be considerable underdogs, but this group of players like to defy the odds. We will approach it a shift at a time and fully expect a highly competitive series." - Head Coach & GM Jim Hulton

Rimouski comes into the playoffs as one of the most talented teams in the QMJHL, boasting an incredible lineup featuring ten NHL-drafted players and an offence loaded with firepower. Some of their biggest weapons include:

- Jonathan Fauchon - The league's leading point scorer and a lethal offensive threat.

- Mathieu Cataford - A Team Canada World Junior forward with top-tier skill.

- Lou Levesque & Eriks Mateiko - Major trade deadline additions to bolster the Océanic attack.

- Mathis Langevin - One of the top young goaltenders in the QMJHL.

- Luke Coughlin - A Charlottetown native and Florida Panthers prospect leading the Rimouski blue line.

Rimouski was one of the most active teams at the trade deadline, loading up for a deep playoff run and a Memorial Cup appearance.

Key Factors for the Islanders

Despite Rimouski's stacked roster, the Islanders have several reasons to believe they can pull off an upset.

Goaltending Excellence

Charlottetown's goaltending tandem of Donald Hickey and Nicolas Ruccia has been outstanding all season, particularly in 2025. Ruccia, in

particular, has playoff experience, having carried Cape Breton through two rounds last season. In the Isles' second meeting with Rimouski, he was

stellar, making 34 saves on 39 shots, keeping his team in the game against one of the most dangerous offenses in the country.

Depth Scoring

While top scorers Ross Campbell and Matt Butler will be crucial, the Isles get production from their full lineup.

Players like Ethan Montroy, Nathan Leek, Jude Herron, Kyle Powers, and Anthony Flanagan have stepped up in recent weeks, showing the kind of depth scoring that wins playoff series.

The Pavel Simek Factor

One of the most intriguing storylines is Pavel Simek's return to Rimouski. After being traded to Charlottetown over the holiday break, Simek will have extra motivation to make his former team regret their decision. His energy and quick shot will be a major asset in this series.

Taking Advantage of the Series Format

The playoff schedule could work in the Islanders' favour. With Games 1 and 2 in Rimouski, the Isles have a chance to steal an early game on the road.

If they can do that, they'll return home for three straight games at the Eastlink Centre, where a packed, raucous crowd could help shift the series momentum.

This 2-3-2 format benefits the underdog, meaning if the Isles can take one of the first two games on the road, they'll have a golden opportunity to control the series at home.

One unique aspect of this series is that Rimouski already has a guaranteed spot in the Memorial Cup, regardless of their playoff results. That was the case in 2022 when Saint John hosted the tournament-only to be swept in the first round by none other than Rimouski.

The Islanders will look to pull off a similar first-round stunner.

All to Play For

For the Isles' three 20-year-olds-Simon Hughes, Nicolas Ruccia, and Thomas Sirman-this could be their final run in the QMJHL. They'll leave everything on the ice to extend their junior careers and push for a deep playoff run.

Time to Pack the House

The Isles have a chance to shock the league, but they need the fans behind them. When the series shifts to Charlottetown for Game 3, the home crowd could be the difference-maker. Make sure to get your tickets, wear your Isles colours, and be loud!

The playoffs are here. The challenge is huge. But the Isles are ready to crash the party.

