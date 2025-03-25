Team of the Week Named for Week 26
March 25, 2025 - Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL) News Release
Here are the players whose outstanding performances between March 17 and 23 have earned them a spot on the QMJHL Team of the Week.
FORWARDS:
Mathieu St-Onge | Acadie-Bathurst Titan | 2GP-4G-0A, +2
Matyas Melovsky | Baie-Comeau Drakkar | 2GP-1G-4A, +4
Olivier Houde | Victoriaville Tigres | 2GP-3G-2A, +0
DEFENSEMEN:
Etienne Morin | Moncton Wildcats | 2GP-1G-4A, +2
Jan Golicic | Gatineau Olympiques | 2GP-0G-3A, +2
GOALTENDER:
Gabriel D'Aigle | Victoriaville Tigres | 1-1-0-0, .942%, 2.50
* Please note that there is no ''Team of the Week'' during the playoffs
• Discuss this story on the Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League message board...
Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League Stories from March 25, 2025
- Players of the Month Named for March - QMJHL
- 2024-25 CHL Top-10 Rankings Announced for Week 24 - QMJHL
- Team of the Week Named for Week 26 - QMJHL
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.