Team of the Week Named for Week 26

March 25, 2025 - Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL) News Release







Here are the players whose outstanding performances between March 17 and 23 have earned them a spot on the QMJHL Team of the Week.

FORWARDS:

Mathieu St-Onge | Acadie-Bathurst Titan | 2GP-4G-0A, +2

Matyas Melovsky | Baie-Comeau Drakkar | 2GP-1G-4A, +4

Olivier Houde | Victoriaville Tigres | 2GP-3G-2A, +0

DEFENSEMEN:

Etienne Morin | Moncton Wildcats | 2GP-1G-4A, +2

Jan Golicic | Gatineau Olympiques | 2GP-0G-3A, +2

GOALTENDER:

Gabriel D'Aigle | Victoriaville Tigres | 1-1-0-0, .942%, 2.50

* Please note that there is no ''Team of the Week'' during the playoffs

