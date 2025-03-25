2024-25 CHL Top-10 Rankings Announced for Week 24

TORONTO, ON - Today, the Canadian Hockey League (CHL) announced the Week 24 and final edition of its CHL Top-10 Rankings for the 2024-25 season.

Coming into the postseason on a 15-game winning streak, the longest active streak in the CHL, the Moncton Wildcats of the Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL) close out the 2024-25 campaign as the No.1-ranked team in the CHL. The Wildcats led all teams across the CHL in regulation losses (9), points percentage (.844), goal differential (+150), penalty kill percentage (86.4%), and goals allowed per game (2.25). Right behind them is the London Knights of the Ontario Hockey League (OHL), who come in at No. 2. No team in the CHL won more games (55) or put up more points (112) than the Knights this season, as London finished 2024-25 as the CHL's highest-scoring club (4.78 goals per game). Meanwhile, rounding out the top three is the Medicine Hat Tigers of the Western Hockey League (WHL), who enter the 2025 WHL Playoffs presented by Nutrien having won 10 games in a row. Dating back to January 1, the Tigers have earned 26 victories in 31 games (26-3-1-1), scoring at a near five-goals-per-game pace over that stretch (4.94).

Sitting in fourth, having been ranked among the top five for 10 weeks in a row, are the Rimouski Océanic of the QMJHL. The 2025 Memorial Cup hosts capped off their year with their largest win total (46) in a single season in 10 years (2014-15 - 47 wins). In fifth, the Everett Silvertips of the WHL complete the top half of the CHL Top-10 Rankings. The winners of the Scotty Munro Memorial Trophy as the WHL's 2024-25 Regular Season Champions come into the playoffs as the WHL top-seeded team amidst a six-game point streak (5-0-0-1). Lastly, the Brantford Bulldogs of the OHL climbed the ranks for a third week in a row, placing seventh to close out the season. Completing the year as one of the CHL's hottest teams, the Bulldogs won 26 of their last 33 games (26-5-2-0) to secure the top seed in the OHL's Eastern Conference.

CHL Top-10 Rankings - Week 24

1. Moncton Wildcats (QMJHL)

2. London Knights (OHL)

3. Medicine Hat Tigers (WHL)

4. Rimouski Océanic (QMJHL)

5. Everett Silvertips (WHL)

6. Spokane Chiefs (WHL)

7. Brantford Bulldogs (OHL)

8. Kitchener Rangers (OHL)

9. Calgary Hitmen (WHL)

10. Windsor Spitfires (OHL)

