UFL Announces NFL Signings for July 26

July 26, 2024 - United Football League (UFL)

Michigan Panthers News Release







Arlington, TX - The United Football League today announced four of its players have signed contracts with National Football League teams. A total of 24 UFL players who made appearances during the 2024 season have signed with NFL teams.

Below is a list of players who signed:

UFL POS NAME NFL TEAM

ARL TE Sal Cannella Tampa Bay Buccaneers

HOU CB Kiondre Thomas Carolina Panthers

MICH CB Nate Brooks Cincinnati Bengals

STL WR Hakeem Butler Cincinnati Bengals

Each UFL team will retain the rights of each player should that player return to the UFL.

