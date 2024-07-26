UFL Announces NFL Signings for July 26
July 26, 2024 - United Football League (UFL)
Michigan Panthers News Release
Arlington, TX - The United Football League today announced four of its players have signed contracts with National Football League teams. A total of 24 UFL players who made appearances during the 2024 season have signed with NFL teams.
Below is a list of players who signed:
UFL POS NAME NFL TEAM
ARL TE Sal Cannella Tampa Bay Buccaneers
HOU CB Kiondre Thomas Carolina Panthers
MICH CB Nate Brooks Cincinnati Bengals
STL WR Hakeem Butler Cincinnati Bengals
Each UFL team will retain the rights of each player should that player return to the UFL.
