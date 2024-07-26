Thomas Signs with Carolina

July 26, 2024 - United Football League (UFL)

Houston Roughnecks News Release







ARLINGTON, TEXAS - The UFL has announced that Houston Roughnecks cornerback Kiondre Thomas has signed a contract with the Carolina Panthers of the National Football League.

In 6 games this season, Thomas registered 14 tackles (11 solo) with three pass breakups and an interception for the Roughnecks.

A native of Fort Smith, Arkansas, Thomas is one of 24 UFL players to sign an NFL contract since the conclusion of the season on June 18.

The Houston Roughnecks will retain Thomas' rights should he return to the UFL.

