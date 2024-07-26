Thomas Signs with Carolina
July 26, 2024 - United Football League (UFL)
Houston Roughnecks News Release
ARLINGTON, TEXAS - The UFL has announced that Houston Roughnecks cornerback Kiondre Thomas has signed a contract with the Carolina Panthers of the National Football League.
In 6 games this season, Thomas registered 14 tackles (11 solo) with three pass breakups and an interception for the Roughnecks.
A native of Fort Smith, Arkansas, Thomas is one of 24 UFL players to sign an NFL contract since the conclusion of the season on June 18.
The Houston Roughnecks will retain Thomas' rights should he return to the UFL.
• Discuss this story on the United Football League message board...
United Football League Stories from July 26, 2024
- Thomas Signs with Carolina - Houston Roughnecks
- Michigan Panthers Cornerback Nate Brooks Signs with Cincinnati Bengals - Michigan Panthers
- Butler Signs with Cincinnati Bengals - St. Louis Battlehawks
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Houston Roughnecks Stories
- Thomas Signs with Carolina
- Houston Roughnecks Name Will Lewis General Manager
- Houston Roughnecks Complete 2024 UFL College Draft
- Vaughns, Roby and Victor Named OurSports Central UFL Players of the Week
- Help "Fill the Rig" at Rice at 6 p.m.: $10 Tix Available: Meet & Greet with WWE Legend Booker T