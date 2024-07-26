Michigan Panthers Cornerback Nate Brooks Signs with Cincinnati Bengals

July 26, 2024 - United Football League (UFL)

Michigan Panthers News Release







ARLINGTON, Texas - The United Football League has announced that Michigan Panthers cornerback Nate Brooks has signed with the Cincinnati Bengals of the National Football League. To date, the UFL has had a total of 23 players sign with NFL teams. Brooks becomes the fifth Panther to sign an NFL contract this offseason, joining kicker Jake Bates (Detroit), linebacker Javin White (Chicago), wide receiver Marcus Simms (Seattle) and Chim Okorafor (Cleveland). Michigan's five signees lead all UFL teams. St. Louis ranks second having had four players sign NFL contracts. As with the other Panther signees, Michigan will retain Brooks' rights should he return to the UFL.

Brooks earned All-UFL honors following the 2024 season after finishing with 36 tackles to go with six pass breakups and an interception. He started all 10 regular season games for the Panthers and started in the USFL Conference Championship game against the Birmingham Stallions. In 2023, Brooks was a member of the Stallions team that won the USFL Championship.

The Tyler, Texas native was signed as an undrafted free agent by the Arizona Cardinals in 2019 following a collegiate career at North Texas. After being waived by the Cardinals, Brooks was signed to the New England Patriots practice squad and then later that season signed by the Miami Dolphins where he appeared in three games, making two starts. In 2020, he appeared in one game for the Baltimore Ravens. From 2021 through 2023, Brooks spent time with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Tennessee Titans (twice), Arizona Cardinals, Las Vegas Raiders and most recently with the San Francisco 49ers.

While with North Texas, Brooks was a semifinalist for the Paycom Jim Thorpe Award, which is annually awarded to the top defensive back in college football. He earned Second Team All-Conference USA honors as a senior after leading the team with six interceptions and posting 67 tackles and 10 pass breakups in 13 games. In 48 career games with the Mean Green, Brooks made 193 total tackles, including 10 tackles for loss and a sack, to go with 10 interceptions, 29 pass breakups, three forced fumbles and a fumble recovery.

• Discuss this story on the United Football League message board...





United Football League Stories from July 26, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.