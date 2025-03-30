Panthers Best Showboats 26-12 in Season Opener

March 30, 2025 - United Football League (UFL)

Michigan Panthers News Release







Continuity proved to be key for the Michigan Panthers, as they defeated the Memphis Showboats 26-12 at Simmons Bank at Liberty Stadium on Sunday. With a majority of their 2024 squad returning this season, they hit their stride early and led the entire game.

Michigan recorded 281 total yards on offense while tallying three sacks, four tackles for loss and two interceptions on defense.

Memphis looked poised for a comeback late in the fourth quarter, but safety Kai Nacua slammed the door shut with a 80-yard interception return for a touchdown.

Quarterback Bryce Perkins got the start for the Panthers and led them to victory, aided by drives from Danny Etling. With 4:35 remaining in the third quarter, Perkins connected with Samson Nacua for a 25-yard touchdown to give the Panthers a double digit lead. It was Nacua's first score since college.

The Panthers defense wasted no time making plays in the first quarter, as linebacker Noah Dawkins recorded a tackle for loss on the first play of the game. Two plays later, Adonis Alexander stonewalled Showboats wide receiver Jonathan Adams from reaching the first down marker after the reception, forcing a Memphis punt.

Perkins and Co. also started fast on offense, reaching the red zone in just four plays on their first possession. Perkins connected with Marcus Simms for a catch-and-run 30-yard gain to get the Panthers in scoring range. The Showboats defense stood tall when it mattered, and Michigan had to settle for a 32-yard B.T. Potter field goal for an early 3-0 lead.

After forcing another Memphis punt, Michigan got right back to work on offense. The Panthers marched their way down to the two-yard line of Memphis, and on fourth-and-goal, Perkins deked out multiple Showboats defenders for the rushing score. Perkins also ran in the one-point conversion attempt to give Michigan a double digit advantage in the second quarter.

Despite former Panthers quarterback E.J. Perry getting the start for Memphis, the Showboats turned to Troy Williams for a change of pace. The Michigan-native Kenny Willekes sacked Williams on third down for a loss of 16, and despite a false start on the attempt, kicker Matt Coughlin booted a 50-yard field goal for the first points of the game for Memphis.

The Panthers defense continued to create pressure on the next Memphis drive, and they posted their first takeaway of the season. T.J. Carter got in the face of Perry, who lofted a pass up and into the waiting arms of Arnold Tarpley.

Michigan could not take advantage of the turnover, having to punt the ball back to Memphis after a three-and-out. The Panthers took the 10-3 lead into halftime while outgaining the Showboats 160 yards of total offense to 52.

Memphis added on another Coughlin field goal in the third quarter, this time from 45 yards out to cut into Michigan's lead.

The Panthers hit paydirt on their ensuing drive with a Perkins 25-yard touchdown pass to Nacua. Matthew Colburn II ran in the one-point conversion to make it a 17-6 game. The nine-play, 50-yard drive helped Michigan build a cushion on their lead.

With 8:17 remaining in the game, Potter knocked in a 43-yard field goal for good measure.

Memphis found the endzone with an Adams six-yard touchdown pass from Perry with 1:52 remaining, but it was too little too late. The Showboats attempted the fourth-and-12 conversion, but Michigan turned them away with a pass broken up by Keni-H Lovely.

Perkins completed 16-of-19 passes for 163 yards and also accounted for two touchdowns (one passing, one rushing). Etling completed 4-of-6 passes for 30 yards. Perry of Memphis completed 10-of-17 passes for 93 yards, one touchdown and one interception. Williams completed 8-of-11 passes for 104 yards and one interception.

Nate McCrary was Michigan's leading rusher with 34 yards on 14 attempts. Deneric Prince was the leading rusher for the Showboats with 10 rushes for 38 yards.

The leading receiver for Michigan was Malik Turner with five receptions for 40 yards in his UFL debut. Adams caught six balls for 93 yards and one touchdown for Memphis.

The Panthers (1-0) will return home to Ford Field for three straight games, starting with the Birmingham Stallions (0-0) in Week 2. Kick off is set for Friday night, 8 PM ET on FOX. The Showboats (0-1) will be on the road against the D.C. Defenders (0-0), kickoff scheduled for 8 PM ET on Saturday.

