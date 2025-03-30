Late Pick Six Thwarts Showboats Comeback Attempt

March 30, 2025 - United Football League (UFL)

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A Michigan Panthers Pick Six thwarted the Memphis Showboats' spirited comeback attempt Sunday at SImmons Bank Liberty Stadium as the Panthers defeated the Showboats 26-12.

Michigan led 20-6 midway through the fourth quarter. But the Showboats put together a 14-play, 70-yard drive that spanned nearly six minutes to pull within one score, 20-12. Quarterback E.J. Perry threw a 6-yard bullet to Jonathan Adams for the Showboats' first TD of the season.

Memphis used the United Football League's alternate possession rule, attempting a 4th-and-12 from their own 28 to retain possession. An incompletion left Michigan with the ball at the Memphis 28 and with 1:47 left. The Showboats pushed the Panthers back four yards and forced a 50-yard field goal that would likely have iced the game. But Michigan kicker B.T. Potter missed and gave the Showboats life with 51 seconds remaining.

On the first play of the ensuing possession, Williams found Adams for 38 yards over the middle. The longest play of the game put the Showboats into scoring position with a chance to tie or win the game. But Williams was pressured by RonDell Carter on the next play. As Williams looked to get the ball to the sideline, Nacua stepped in front of the aerial and raced the other direction for the game-sealing TD.

The Showboats played both active quarterbacks - Perry and Williams. Williams was 8-of-11 for 104 yards and the costly interception in the final minute. Perry was 10-of-17 for 93 yards, 1 touchdown and 1 interception. Adams led all receivers in the game with 6 catches and 93 yards.

Steele Chambers paced the Memphis defense, racking up 10 tackles. Zeke Vandenburgh added 9 total stops and 1 tackle for-loss. Former Memphis Tiger Jaylon Allen recorded the Showboats' only sack of the day.

Michigan jumped out to a 10-0 lead early in the second quarter, scoring on its first two offensive possessions, including a run from quarterback Bryce Perkins to score on 4th-and-goal from the 2 where he overcame a bad snap, and broke at least three tackles to get the ball across the goal line. Memphis responded with a Matt Coghlin 50-yard field goal to make it 10-3 at halftime.

The Showboats pulled within four midway through the third quarter on another Coghlin field goal, this time from 45 yards. The Panthers padded the lead to 17-6 on a Perkins-to-Samson Nacua touchdown pass late in the third. A Potter 43-yard field goal with 7:52 remaining in the game made it 20-6 and set up the late drama.

The Showboats are back in a ction Saturday, April 5 in Washington, D.C., facing the D.C. Defenders.

Memphis Postgame Notes

Offense

Deneric Prince rushed 10 times for 40 yards and added 2 receptions for 27 yards. His 24-yard reception late in the fourth quarter set up Memphis' lone touchdown.

Prince tallied 153 all-purpose yards - 38 rush, 27 receiving, 88 kick returns.

Ten different Showboats hauled in at least one reception, led by Adams' 6 catches for 93 yards.

Defense

Steele Chambers' 10 tackles were second-most in the game behind Michigan's Frank Ginda, who tallied 11.

Zeke Vandenburgh and Eli Walker both tallied 9 stops in the contest.

Memphis recorded one sack (Jaylon Allen), while Michigan tallied 3 sacks.

Kyree Woods, Allen and Vandenburgh each recorded a tackle for-loss.

Special Teams

Kicker Matt Coghlin picked up where he left off in 2024, burying his first two field-goal attempts of the 2025 season. He was good from 50 and 45 yards.

Two of Matt Mengel's four punts were downed inside the 20-yard line. He averaged 44.5 yards per punt with a long boot of 49 yards.

Attendance

4,373

