Birmingham Stallions Drop Season Opener to D.C. Defenders, 18-11

March 30, 2025 - United Football League (UFL)

Birmingham Stallions News Release







WASHINGTON, D.C. - The Birmingham Stallions (0-1) fell to the D.C. Defenders (1-0), 18- 11 on Sunday afternoon at Audi Field in Washington, D.C.

"Congratulations to D.C," said Head Coach of the Birmingham Stallions Skip Holtz. "They made the plays they needed to win the football game. As we have discussed all week, this league has a lot of talent, and anyone can beat anyone in any given week. If you come out to a game and don't do the necessary things to win, you can get beat. We have found that out in the past, and we found that out today. We have a brand new football team this year and will learn about who we are and what we are all about. D.C. has a great team, but we could have given ourselves a better chance if we mitigated a few mistakes on both sides of the ball."

Alex McGough accounted for 89 yards through the air on 10-of-23 passing with one touchdown and one interception. The Stallions' lone touchdown came on a 12-yard reception by C.J. Marable. Davion Davis led Stallions receivers, hauling in two receptions for 28 yards.

McGough led the Stallions in rushing, accounting for 84 yards on eight attempts. Birmingham ended the game with 122 rushing yards total, with Marable and Ricky Person Jr. accounting for the remaining 38 yards.

Defensively, the Stallions were led by Tae Crowder's 11 total tackles. Crowder also added a pass breakup, one of Birmingham's 11 total on the day. Steven Gilmore registered nine tackles of his own, six of which were solo tackles and he also registered three pass breakups. Chapelle Russell added one sack and Carlos Davis intercepted a pass.

Notes

The all-time series between the Stallions and Defenders evens at one apiece.

Today's loss snaps Birmingham's three-game winning streak that dates back to last season.

The defeat is the Stallions' first loss since Week 9 of last year against the San Antonio Brahmas.

Birmingham's defense registered 11 pass breakups on Sunday.

Harrison Mevis' first UFL field goal attempt was successful, coming from 53 yards out in the opening quarter.

C.J. Marable scored the first touchdown of the 2025 season.

Carlos Davis picked up his first-career UFL interception, returning it for four yards late in the second quarter.

ATTENDANCE: 12,254

How It Happened

First Quarter

10:40 - D.C. | The Defenders got on the scoreboard first, connecting on a 37-yard field goal that concluded a seven-play, 23-yard drive (3-0, Defenders).

7:36 - BHM | Harrison Mevis drilled a 53-yard field goal that capped off a five-play, 14-yard scoring drive (3-3).

3:31 - D.C. | D.C. regained the lead on the following possession, successfully making a 39-yard field goal that brought an eight-play, 43-yard drive to a close (6-3, Defenders).

Second Quarter

14:14 - BHM | Alex McGough found C.J. Marable for a 12-yard go-ahead touchdown pass. McGough also found Marlon Williams in the front of the end zone for a successful two-point conversion (11-6, Stallions).

0:08 - D.C. | The Defenders regained the lead on a four-yard touchdown pass just before halftime, ending an eight-play, 63-yard drive. The two-point conversion was unsuccessful (12-11, Defenders).

Fourth Quarter

11:53 - D.C. | D.C. added to their lead with a 21-yard chip shot that concluded a 17-play, 75-yard drive (15-11, Defenders).

1:50 - D.C. | Matt McCrane connected on his fourth field goal of the day for D.C., a 53-yarder that ended a nine-play, 40-yard drive (18-11, Defenders).

Up Next

The Birmingham Stallions will continue their two-game road trip to open the 2025 season by traveling to Ford Field in Detroit to play the Michigan Panthers.

The contest will be played on Friday, April 4, at 7 p.m. CT and will be aired live on FOX.

• Discuss this story on the United Football League message board...





United Football League Stories from March 30, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.