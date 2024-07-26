Butler Signs with Cincinnati Bengals

July 26, 2024 - United Football League (UFL)

St. Louis Battlehawks wide receiver Hakeem Butler

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - The UFL has announced that St. Louis Battlehawks wide receiver Hakeem Butler has signed a contract with the Cincinnati Bengals of the National Football League.

The 2024 UFL Offensive Player of the Year and All-UFL at wide receiver, Butler caught 45 passes to lead the league with 652 receiving yards. His five touchdown catches led the Battlehawks and ranked second in the UFL.

Butler averaged 14.5 yards per catch and his 80 yard touchdown reception in Week 5 at DC was the longest play from scrimmage of the season for St. Louis.

Butler returned for his second season with the Battlehawks after earning All-XFL honors in 2023. He is the fourth player from the St. Louis roster to sign an NFL contract since the off-season began on June 18.

The St. Louis Battlehawks will retain Butler's rights should he return to the UFL.

