Michigan Panthers Open 2025 Training Camp in Arlington, Texas

March 3, 2025 - United Football League (UFL)

Michigan Panthers News Release







Arlington, Texas - The Michigan Panthers opened up training camp with their first practice on Monday and announced their 2025 training camp roster.

Over 60 percent of last year's team that finished the regular season 7-3 and had an appearance in the USFL Championship game return for the 2025 season. There are eight players on the roster with ties to Michigan (either being from Michigan or playing collegiately in the state) including offensive lineman Brian Dooley (attended Eastern Michigan), offensive lineman J.D. Duplain (attended Michigan State), defensive back Gemon Green (attended Michigan), quarterback Rocky Lombardi (attended Michigan State), defensive back Keni-H Lovely (attended Western Michigan), running back Nate McCrary (from Muskegon, Michigan and attended Saginaw Valley State), and tight end Gunnar Oakes (attended Eastern Michigan) and defensive end Kenny Willekes (from Rockford, Michigan and attended Michigan State). The full training camp roster is attached.

The Michigan Panthers will kick off their 2025 campaign on the road at the Memphis Showboats on Sunday, March 30 at 12 p.m. ET on ESPN. The Panthers will follow that game up with three straight home games at Ford Field. In Week 2, Michigan will host the Birmingham Stallions on Friday, April 4 at 8 p.m. ET as part of FOX Sports' FOX UFL Friday package, which is a new night dedicated to UFL action taking place each Friday during the 10-week regular season. On Sunday, April 13, the Panthers will host the San Antonio Brahmas at 12 p.m. ET on ABC. The team's last appearance on FOX UFL Friday will come in Week 4 as Michigan will host the Memphis Showboats at 8 p.m. ET on April 18.

The Panthers will make their first ever trip to The Dome at America's Center to face the St. Louis Battlehawks on Saturday, April 26 at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN. Michigan returns to the friendly confines of Ford Field on Sunday, May 4 to host the D.C. Defenders at 12 p.m. ET on ESPN2. The Panthers will then play three straight road games, all on Saturdays, first visiting the Arlington Renegades on May 10 at 1 p.m. ET on FOX. In Week 8, Michigan will travel to the Houston Roughnecks on May 17 at 1 p.m. ET on FOX. The team's final road game will be at the Birmingham Stallions on May 24 at 3 p.m. ET on ABC. Michigan will close its regular season schedule by hosting the Houston Roughnecks on Saturday, May 31 at 3 p.m. ET on ESPN.

To find out more about the 2025 Michigan Panthers, see the full schedule and purchase tickets, fans can also click on UFLPanthers.com.

• Discuss this story on the United Football League message board...





United Football League Stories from March 3, 2025

Michigan Panthers Open 2025 Training Camp in Arlington, Texas - Michigan Panthers

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.