Showboats Training Camp Report: Gray Skies, Sunny Dispositions

March 3, 2025 - United Football League (UFL)

ARLINGTON, Texas - The Memphis Showboats hit the field at Vernon Newsom Stadium first thing Monday morning.

Despite gray skies and cool temperatures, the Showboats outlook was warm, bright and cheerful both before and after the brisk workout.

"I was back in my happy place," defensive lineman John Atkins Sr. said. "Out here on this gridiron, something I love doing."

"It's always exciting. You do all the training work, training your butt off, but now we get to play real football," tight end Jay Jay Wilson said. "This is football weather. Can't get no better, baby."

Ken Whisenhunt was named head coach of the Showboats back in September. But today was the first day he could be on the turf and see his team in that environment.

"I was very excited about the look of our team," Whisenhunt said. "But even more importantly, I was very excited about the feel of our team. You can see the interaction on the field.

Some of these guys have been together. Other guys have just bonded over the last couple of days as we've been here. But there's a very good camaraderie and I really like the way these guys have interacted."

In addition to how the team has begun to build chemistry already, Whisenhunt said he was happy with how they have ingested a great deal of information being thrown at them in a short period of time.

"The challenge is to get all of them headed in the same direction with the new systems, but they've worked very hard," Whisenhunt said. "They've been professionals and we had a good first day of practice. These guys have come in and they've worked. You can see that they're hungry, and we were excited about that."

Following the practice, Wilson was ecstatic about the intensity on display from his teammates.

"Excitement, a lof of excitement out here. Guys with great energy, both sides of the ball," he said. "We've got some early leaders showing. I feel like we've got a big turnaround from last year. The Yacht Club should be very excited."

The Showboats will continue with six straight training camp practices. Following a quick practice on Thursday morning, the Showboats will have a bit of fun taking part in the UFL/FOX/ESPN Car Wash. Players and coaches will have their pictures taken, record content that will be seen on broadcasts and in-stadium and conduct interviews with the media and league social media. The first full-contact, fully-padded practice is slated for Saturday with what will likely be a much-needed day off Sunday.

