United Football League and Under Armour Extend Partnership with National Coalition of Minority Football Coaches

March 3, 2025 - United Football League (UFL) News Release







ARLINGTON, Texas - The United Football League and Under Armour today announced the expansion of their partnership with the National Coalition of Minority Football Coaches (NCMFC) for the upcoming 2025 UFL season, extending new opportunities to high school football coaches.

This season, the fellowship program will broaden its impact by doubling the number to 16 high school coaches - two from each market - who will be invited to work closely with United Football League teams.

"The extension of the partnership between the United Football League and Under Armour with the National Coalition of Minority Football Coaches reflects our shared commitment to fostering opportunity within the game of football," said UFL Executive Vice President of Football Operations Daryl Johnston. "Continuing and expanding this fellowship program will play a key role in opening doors for minority coaches, helping to build their skill sets while providing them the platform and exposure to continue to successfully advance their careers."

Originally launched in 2023 as a pilot initiative under the XFL, the program blossomed in 2024, expanding to all eight UFL markets and creating new pathways for minority coaches to gain critical experience in professional football.

"At Under Armour, we're dedicated to creating pathways and unlocking meaningful opportunities within sports. Through our continued partnership with the United Football League and NCMFC, we're expanding access and equipping more coaches than ever with the critical resources they need to be prepared and most importantly produce at the next level of their career," said Flynn Burch, Director, Global Community Impact at Under Armour. "By empowering top coaches, we're not just investing in individuals-we're shaping the future of sports and opening doors for the next generation."

This year's roster will feature eight coaches who took part in the fellowship last season, alongside a new cohort of high school coaches who will be integrated into daily UFL operations. While the new participants will be on the field, directly involved in team activities, last year's fellows will transition to leadership roles, working with teams off the field in more strategic capacities. This dynamic approach ensures ongoing development for returning fellows while opening doors for new high school coaches to gain valuable, hands-on experience.

"Here at the National Coalition of Minority Football Coaches, we are rooted in preparing, promoting, and producing minority coaches, which is why we are thrilled to continue and expand our partnership with Under Armour and the United Football League," said Mike Locksley, President and founder of NCMFC. "After the success of last year's program, that saw us expand to all eight UFL markets, 2025 should see even more growth in our coach's development. This fellowship offers minority coaches invaluable hands-on experience with professional football teams, allowing them to develop their skills and advance their careers. The overwhelming interest and participation in the program affirm just how impactful these opportunities are, and we are proud to support our coaches as they continue to grow and succeed."

In addition to this year's class, the coalition also welcomes two more members, UFL executives, UFL Senior Vice President of Player Personnel Doug Whaley and UFL Vice President of Football Operations David Dykeman.

This year's new members of the fellowship program include:

Adriel Fenton - Arlington Renegades

Adriel Fenton is currently a varsity defensive assistant and middle school football coordinator at Grand Prairie High School in Grand Prairie, Texas. With more than 25 years of coaching experience at the high school, college and professional levels, Fenton has held the positions of head coach, defensive coordinator and special teams coordinator.

Most recently, Fenton was the special teams coordinator for the 2023 Texas Elite Spartans (TES) of the Women's National Football Conference (WNFC), which finished as the undefeated WNFC champions in 2023. He also served on the Grand Prairie High School varsity coaching staff in 2021 when the Gophers were Bi-District Champions. Fenton earned his bachelor's degree from Wayne State University in Detroit, Michigan, and is a Texas certified teacher for the Grand Prairie Independent School District (ISD).

Jalen Samuel - Birmingham Stallions

A native of Tuscaloosa, Ala., Jalen Samuel has paced the football sidelines at multiple levels, including high school and college. Samuel's career began at Troy University as a defensive student assistant coach and video assistant from 2017-19. He then went on to University of West Florida in Pensacola, where he served as cornerbacks coach and video coordinator for the 2019 NCAA Division II National Champions. He further honed his expertise as the assistant offensive line coach at the University of North Alabama (2020), Tennessee State University (2021) and Mississippi Valley State University (2023).

Samuel's high school experience includes Gardendale High School in Alabama where he served as the defensive line coach and head track & field coach from 2022-23. He has also served as offensive coordinator and offensive line coach at Pleasant Grove High School in Alabama since 2023.

Troy Gibson - DC Defenders

Troy Gibson has 14 years of coaching experience at the high school level throughout the state of Maryland, including four years as a head coach. He is entering his second season as the first head coach in the history of Severn Run High School in Severn, Md. Gibson made previous stops serving as the head coach at St. Paul's School in Brooklandville, Md. and offensive coordinator at Archbishop Spalding High School in Severn.

James Soria - Houston Roughnecks

James Soria is currently the head football coach at James Madison High School in Houston, Texas. Born and raised in Houston, he is a 2002 graduate of Waltrip High School. He then attended Concordia University-Wisconsin on a football scholarship, before graduating from the University of Houston where he received his bachelor's degree in History. His coaching career began in 2006 at St. Pius X High School in Houston, where he was a part of back-to-back state TAPPS (Texas Association of Private and Parochial Schools) Division I State Championships in 2009 and 2010.

Other coaching stops include Houston Austin High School, Texas City High School, and, most recently, Heights High School, where he was the run game coordinator and offensive line coach. Soria is currently the North Houston Regional Director for the Hispanic Texas High School Football Coaches Association. He is also a member of the National Coalition of Minority Football Coaches, American Football Coaches Association, Minority Coaches Advancement Association, and Greater Houston Football Coaches Association.

CJ Marshall- Memphis Showboats

A native of Memphis, CJ Marshall is a well-known developer of talent throughout Tennessee. In 2019, after becoming the youngest minority head football coach and athletic director in Bolton High School's history, Marshall quickly emerged as one of the hottest young coaches in the city and state. During his time at Bolton, the Wildcats put together a 15-5 record over two seasons and finished as Region 8 3-A Runner-Up in both 2023-24, while also finishing No. 8 in 3A according to the Tennessee Prep Football Polls. Recently, he served as the head coach of the 2024 AutoZone Liberty Bowl High School All-Star Game.

Terrance Sims - Michigan Panthers

Terrance Sims is the current head coach of Detroit Loyola High School, where he has led the team to back-to-back state playoff appearances, including a district title during the 2024 season. Now entering his fourth season at Loyola, Sims has built a reputation for developing winning programs and fostering a competitive spirit in his athletes. Prior to his time there, he served as a key member of the football staff at Lawrence Tech University from 2020-23, contributing as a film analyst, scout team coordinator, and assistant coach for both the running backs and offensive line. He also gained valuable experience coaching at Bradford Academy and Mumford High School, further refining his leadership and tactical skills.

In addition to his high school coaching experience, Sims serves as the head coach of the Detroit Ravens Semi Pro Football Team, which boasts an impressive record of six national titles and eight league championships.

Jonathan Batson - San Antonio Brahmas

A graduate of Judson High School in San Antonio and Texas A&M University, Jonathan Batson began his coaching career in 2010. Over the years, Batson has worked as a special education, physical education, and health teacher, gaining valuable experience mentoring students both in the classroom and on the field. Currently, he serves as the defensive coordinator and head track coach at Lehman High School in Kyle, Texas.

Sean Nevills - St Louis Battlehawks

Sean Nevills is a product of North County St. Louis and has over 16 years of experience coaching football. He currently serves as a special teams coordinator and running backs coach at Rock Bridge High School in Columbia, Mo. Nevills' coaching journey began as a student coach and graduate assistant at Missouri State University. After graduation, he started his high school coaching career with stops at Battle High School in Columbia, Capital City High School in Jefferson City, and Hallsville High School over a 10-year span.

Nevills served as an assistant coach on the 2014 Missouri State Champion Battle High School team. He returned to Springfield in 2016 to become the head coach at Central High School where he served for three years. In addition, he served as an assistant coach and offensive coordinator for the Springfield WolfPack of the former American Professional Football League for two seasons.

The UFL will kick off its second season March 28. For tickets and schedule visit theufl.com.

For more information on the NCMFC, visit ncmfc.com.

