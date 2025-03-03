Arlington Renegades Partner with National Medal of Honor Museum to Honor Heroes and Give Back to the Community

March 3, 2025 - United Football League (UFL)

Arlington Renegades News Release







ARLINGTON, TX - The Arlington Renegades are proud to announce new details of our partnership with the National Medal of Honor Museum. This exciting collaboration offers fans a unique opportunity to support a great cause while enjoying the high-energy action of professional football.

As part of this partnership, the Renegades have named the National Medal of Honor Museum the official community game day partner for the first two home games: the season opener on March 29th and the Hats Off to Heroes game on April 6th. A portion of ticket sales purchased through this link for these two games will be donated directly to the National Medal of Honor Museum.

Additionally, patrons who visit the National Medal of Honor Museum will receive an exclusive opportunity to redeem their museum ticket for a discounted ticket to one of the last three Arlington Renegades home games of the season. Fans can redeem their discounted ticket through this link or directly at the box office on game day. This special offer provides an exciting way for museum visitors to connect with both the museum and the Renegades while enjoying an unforgettable football experience.

"As we open our doors, we are so thankful to have supportive neighbors like the Arlington Renegades," said Chris Cassidy, NMOHMF President and CEO. "This partnership will allow football fans across North Texas to experience the inspiring stories of America's Medal of Honor Recipients first-hand. We are grateful for their work to raise awareness of the Museum, pay tribute to our nation's heroes, and help us share the unifying values represented by the Medal."

"We are honored to partner with the National Medal of Honor Museum to recognize the extraordinary bravery and sacrifice of our nation's heroes," said Charles Johnson, Arlington Renegades VP of Team Business and Event Operations. "Through the game of football, we can share their stories, celebrate their legacy, and bring people together in their honor. As we support the new museum, we are committed to amplifying its mission and ensuring that these heroes continue to inspire future generations."

The Arlington Renegades and the National Medal of Honor Museum invite fans to join them in this special partnership that celebrates bravery, patriotism, and community spirit. By attending the Renegades' home games, fans will not only experience thrilling football action, but also contribute to the ongoing mission of the museum, helping preserve the legacies of our nation's most courageous individuals.

For more information on the partnership and how to purchase Renegades game tickets, please visit https://www.theufl.com/arlington-tickets.

