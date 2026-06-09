UCLA Star Jordan Woolery Signs with the Talons

Published on June 8, 2026 under Athletes Unlimited Softball League (AUSL)

Utah Talons News Release







The Utah Talons have signed first-round draft pick Jordan Woolery following the conclusion of her standout career at UCLA.

Woolery joins the Talons after completing one of the most productive seasons in college softball. The UCLA infielder helped lead the Bruins to the Women's College World Series, where their season ended in a nine-inning elimination game against Texas Tech at Devon Park.

Over 63 starts this season, Woolery hit .497 with 97 hits, 79 runs scored, 117 RBIs, 17 doubles and 36 home runs. She capped her collegiate career with a two-home run performance against Texas Tech in the Bruins' final game.

Woolery earned Softball America National Player of the Year honors in 2026 and was named the Big Ten Player of the Year after leading one of the nation's top offenses. She finished her UCLA career as a three-time NFCA All-American, including First Team honors in each of the last two seasons.

The four-year Bruins contributor started every game of her collegiate career and collected conference honors in both the Pac-12 and Big Ten. She was also recognized as the 2023 Pac-12 Freshman of the Year and earned three NFCA All-West Region First Team selections.

Woolery was one of three UCLA players to receive an AUSL Golden Ticket in April, joining Megan Grant and Taylor Tinsley. The Bruins became the first program to have three athletes selected in the same AUSL College Draft class.

The Talons are the defending AUSL champions and open the 2026 season on June 9 against the Chicago Bandits. Tickets are on sale now.

Siera Jones is the digital media reporter at Athletes Unlimited. You can follow her on Instagram and X @ sieraajones .







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