Talons Celebrate Inaugural Championship and Unveil 2025 Title Rings

Published on June 30, 2026 under Athletes Unlimited Softball League (AUSL)

Utah Talons News Release







The Utah Talons unveiled the bling they earned from the inaugural season with a 2025 AUSL Championship ring ceremony ahead of the game on Tuesday night in Salt Lake City.

The rings were custom-designed by Southern Recognition, in collaboration with Talons coaches and players, along with Commissioner Kim Ng and the creative director of the AUSL.

The interior of the ring features personal elements from the 2025 team.

The interior of the ring features the phrase "Bless This Nest" and "CAW" a cheer that players and fans have embraced.

The Talons clinched the first AUSL Championship presented by Sephora last year after also claiming the regular season title. The swept the Bandits in a three-game series in front of sold-out crowds in Tuscaloosa, Alabama.

Great pitching carried the team all season long and Crimson Tide alum Montana Fouts reached ultimate form in the final game of the season, throwing a complete game shutout to seal the title.

The Talons retained nine players from the 2025 roster who were presented their rings and continue the chase to go back-to-back in 2026.

Savanna Collins is the Senior Reporter for the AUSL. You can follow her on Instagram @savvyco.







Athletes Unlimited Softball League Stories from June 30, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.