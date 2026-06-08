The Ultimate Guide to Every 2026 Opening Day Matchup

Published on June 8, 2026 under Athletes Unlimited Softball League (AUSL) News Release







After an exhilarating Women's College World Series that ended with Texas claiming its second consecutive title, it's time for the pros to take the main stage.

The Athletes Unlimited Softball League's (AUSL) second season kicks off on Tuesday, June 9, with all six teams playing on Opening Day. The Carolina Blaze will make their Durham debut with the home-state hero and first overall college draft pick, Karlyn Pickens, against the Portland Cascade. Meanwhile, the expansion team out of Oklahoma City has its AUSL welcome and hosts the Texas Volts. And for the nightcap, the Utah Talons begin their journey toward a repeat title with a rematch of the championship series versus the Bandits.

Here's a guide to the three matchups listed in order of start time (all times ET). Every game is available on linear cable TV.

Cascade at Blaze, 5 p.m. ET

See this newcomer: The Portland Cascade is a newcomer this season as one of two expansion franchises in 2026. They are the youngest team in the league and have more rookies than any other franchise right now with Megan Grant (UCLA), Sydney Stewart (Arizona), Kenzie Brown (Arizona State), and Kenleigh Cahalan (Florida). The Blaze will have new faces in the infield like Alyssa Brito and Jenna Laird, along with utility Val Cagle. A notable native for this team is pitcher Jala Wright, who had an All-American career at Duke. But the newcomer to watch for in the opening series of the season is No. 1 overall draft pick Karlyn Pickens, who will likely make her first pro start for the Blaze this week.

Note to know: Reigning Rookie of the Year Ana Gold is set to make her much-anticipated return after putting together a slashline of .373 / .427 / .667 in 2025 and leading the team with her 1.094 OPS.

Where to watch: CBS Sports Network

Volts at Spark, 7 p.m. ET

See this newcomer: The OKC Spark is another expansion franchise, but it was an independent team before joining the AUSL. The team picked up returners like Sydney Sherrill, Haley Lee, and KK Madrey to take the Spark into its next chapter. They also have the No. 3 overall college draft pick, Maya Johnson, who put Belmont on the map this past season. The Volts kept Texas talent in Texas with Longhorn Leighann Goode. A late addition to the team is Jaydyn Goodwin, who exploded with Georgia in the last two months of the season.

Note to know: Both these teams are playing with a bulk of substitutions due to injuries or absences (Volts have six out, Spark without five).

Where to watch: ESPN2

Bandits at Talons, 9 p.m. ET

See this newcomer: Rookie Jocelyn Erickson (Florida) is a formidable option for the Bandits behind the dish this season, along with other first-year players Taryn Kern (Stanford) and Ailana Agbayani (Oklahoma). The Talons were broken up quite a bit in the Expansion Draft, but reloaded some of their offensive power with Jayda Coleman and Maddie Moore. Plus, rookie Taylor Tinsley joins the squad fresh off a Women's College World Series run with UCLA.

Note to know: There were a lot of firsts between these two teams, including Talon Sierra Sacco-Ferrie recording the first home run in AUSL history on Opening Day last year. The Bandits and Talons faced off in the first-ever championship in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, less than a year ago, with the Talons coming out on top; they won two games back-to-back to take the series. Both teams made some major roster moves due to league expansion, but the pitching core that led the Talons stayed intact.

Where to watch: ESPN2

Single-game and season tickets for the 2026 AUSL season are on sale now.

Savanna Collins is the Senior Reporter for the AUSL. You can follow her on Instagram @savvyco.







Athletes Unlimited Softball League Stories from June 8, 2026

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