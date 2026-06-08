StubHub Named Official Ticket Marketplace of the AUSL

Published on June 8, 2026 under Athletes Unlimited Softball League (AUSL) News Release







NEW YORK - The Athletes Unlimited Softball League (AUSL) today announced a multi-year partnership with StubHub, naming the global ticket marketplace as the Official Open Distribution Partner and Official Ticket Marketplace of the AUSL. The agreement gives fans across the country a new way to access live professional women's softball through StubHub's global marketplace.

The agreement is an expansion of StubHub's Open Distribution deal with Athletes Unlimited Basketball. Broadening the partnership with AUSL over the long term more firmly gives fans across the country a new way to access live professional women's softball and basketball through StubHub's global marketplace.

The AUSL is the premier professional women's softball league in the United States, backed by a strategic investment from Major League Baseball, a first-of-its-kind commitment to establishing and growing women's professional softball as a sustainable organization. In its second season, the league expands to six teams - the Chicago Bandits, Carolina Blaze, Utah Talons, Texas Volts, Portland Cascade, and Oklahoma City Spark - with the 2026 season beginning June 9.

"The AUSL is building something special for softball fans, and we want to be part of it from the ground up. This partnership gives fans more ways to get to games and puts StubHub at the center of one of the most exciting growth stories in women's sports right now," said Manny Lorras, Global Head of Basketball & Hockey Partnerships at StubHub.

The partnership marks StubHub's first integration with a professional softball league, with tickets dual-broadcast across AUSL's ticketing platform and StubHub's marketplace simultaneously. StubHub will feature prominently across AUSL's ticketing and schedule pages, giving fans a direct path to live games.

As we continue building the AUSL in home markets across the country, making it as easy as possible for fans to discover and attend games is a top priority," said Vanessa Taveras, Chief Partnerships Officer of the AUSL. "StubHub is one of the most recognized names in live events, and this partnership helps expand our reach while giving fans another trusted way to access professional softball. We're excited to work together to introduce more people to the AUSL and continue growing the sport

The AUSL partnership builds on StubHub's growing investment in women's sports. The 2026 AUSL season features more than 90 games distributed across ESPN platforms including ABC, ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, and ESPN Deportes, CBS Sports Network, and MLB Network, giving StubHub prominent exposure alongside one of the most broadly distributed women's sports seasons in history. Game One of the AUSL Championship will air on ABC on July 25, marking the first time a professional softball game will be broadcast on network television.

StubHub's commitment to women's sports extends across its platform. HerSportsHub, StubHub's dedicated destination for women's sports, connects fans to live events through real-time ticket availability and audience data.

For tickets and more information, visit stubhub.com.







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