Injured Sharlize Palacios Is Still "In the Game" for the Talons

Published on June 30, 2026 under Athletes Unlimited Softball League (AUSL)

Utah Talons News Release







The Utah Talons have the best pitching staff in the league yet again and continue to be anchored by catcher Sharlize Palacios. Palacios caught nearly every inning for the team in their championship-winning season last year, but has been sidelined as of late due to injury.

Despite missing time behind the dish, she's found ways to contribute from the dugout, calling pitches.

"I'm going with my gut," Palacios said.

Even though she's not seeing each pitch into her own glove, she trusts how much she knows the staff.

Clearly, it's working. During the three-game series in Round Rock, Texas, all three starters were able to go the distance. Montana Fouts, Megan Faraimo, and Taylor Tinsley each earned wins and threw complete games.

The Talons' pitching staff currently has the best record (10-4) and ERA (2.19) in the AUSL through June 30. They also pace the league in complete games with nine so far in the 2026 season.

Palacios was placed on the Injured List on June 18 and will remain there for a minimum of seven days. Regardless, she'll be in her pitchers' corner just from the dugout.

Savanna Collins is the Senior Reporter for the AUSL. You can follow her on Instagram @savvyco.







Athletes Unlimited Softball League Stories from June 30, 2026

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