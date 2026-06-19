Talons Ace Montana Fouts Makes AUSL History with 12-Strikeout Game

Published on June 19, 2026 under Athletes Unlimited Softball League (AUSL)

Utah Talons News Release







Pitcher Montana Fouts put together another gem on Thursday night for one of the most excellent performances in Athletes Unlimited Softball League (AUSL) history.

The Utah Talons (4-3) ace struck out 12 Texas Volts (1-5) batters to break the league's single-game strikeout record and guide her team to a 4-3 victory. Fouts faced 26 total batters and retired 16 in a row in the complete game win. She also set down every member of the Volts' lineup at least once.

She bested the previous mark set (10 strikeouts) by Portland Cascade pitcher Kenzie Brown just a few days prior against her own team on June 14.

In the postgame press conference, Talons Head Coach Cindy Ball-Malone was most impressed with Fouts' ability to not only adjust but adapt after the first inning when the Volts put together four hits and two runs.

"To be able to get stronger against hitters like that, it's so amazing, and it speaks to her work ethic, and who she is, and what she sees in this game," Ball-Malone said.

Fouts was the 2021 NFCA Pitcher of the Year at Alabama and ranks third in the Crimson Tide record books for single season strikeouts and second in career K's.

The Talons look to win the three-game series against the Texas Volts on June 19 in Round Rock, TX. Game two is slated for 6 p.m. CT and will be televised on MLB.TV.

Savanna Collins is the Senior Reporter for the AUSL. You can follow her on Instagram @savvyco.







Athletes Unlimited Softball League Stories from June 19, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.