U.S. Men's National Team and Venezuela Coming to Chase Stadium on January 18 for International Friendly

November 18, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

The U.S. Men's National Team led by recently appointed Argentine coach Mauricio Pochettino will open its 2025 schedule with a friendly against 2024 Copa América quarterfinalists Venezuela on Jan. 18 at Chase Stadium. Kickoff for the USA's first match of the campaign is set for 3 p.m. ET, and the match will be broadcast live on TNT, Telemundo, Universo, Max and Peacock. Live Spanish-language audio for the match will be available on Fútbol de Primera radio. Fans will be able to follow the match via X @USMNT, Instagram @USMNT, Facebook and The Official U.S. Soccer App.

Playing at the home of 2024 MLS Supporters Shield winner, Inter Miami CF, the USMNT returns to South Florida for the first time since Dec. 9, 2020, a 6-0 win against El Salvador. Overall, the USA boasts an unbeaten 4-0-1 record in Ft. Lauderdale dating back to 1980.

Meanwhile, La Vinotinto is no stranger to showcasing their game to fans at Chase Stadium, having recently faced off against Italy earlier this year and Colombia in December 2023. Venezuela remains focused on qualifying for the World Cup for the first time in its history and will utilize this opportunity to give its players consistent game time in front of their South Florida fans. Venezuela is enjoying a successful year with multiple impressive results. La Vinotinto reached the quarterfinals of the 2024 Copa América after topping their group with three straight wins, including a 1-0 shutout against Mexico. Now in qualifying for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, they have earned 1-1 draws against defending World Cup champion Argentina and five-time champ Brazil.

The USMNT holds a 3-1-2 edge in the series dating back to 1993, with all but one of the meetings taking place in the United States. Most recently, Venezuela got the best of the U.S. team, securing a 3-0 win on June 9, 2019 in Cincinnati.

With the match date falling outside a FIFA international window, the training camp and match against Venezuela provide a huge opportunity for the next generation to make a statement during an important year for U.S. Men's National Team programs which includes the 2025 Concacaf Gold Cup, the last major competition before the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Chase Stadium is set to host a weekend of fútbol, starting with the U.S. Men's National Team match against La Vinotinto in their first meeting in six years. The weekend continues on Sunday, Jan. 19, with the FC Series match featuring São Paulo FC against a yet-to-be-determined opponent.

TICKET INFORMATION

Presales for the match will begin on Monday, Nov. 18 with the public sale beginning Friday, Nov. 22. Inter Miami CF Premium Season Ticket Members and Season Ticket Members will enjoy exclusive early access to purchase tickets during a special presale beginning Wednesday, November 20, 2024.

Coaches Circle and Presidents Circle members supporting the U.S. Soccer Development Fund can receive individual customer support and concierge services for their ticketing needs. Click here or contact circles@ussoccer.org for more information.

For the opportunity to buy tickets before the general public, fans should consider becoming U.S. Soccer Insiders. Membership is free for Standard Insiders. Learn more.

Ticket Schedule for USA-Venezuela

Sales Schedule Presale Date & Start Time

Circle Insiders Presale (Circle Insiders) Monday, November 18 | 10 p.m. ET

VIP Insiders Presale (VIP Insiders) Tuesday, November 19 | 10 a.m. ET

Premium Insiders Presale (Premium & Premium Family Insiders) Wednesday, November 20 | 10 a.m. ET

Inter Miami CF Premium Season Ticket Member Presale Wednesday, November 20 | 1 p.m. ET

Inter Miami CF Season Ticket Member Presale Wednesday, November 20 | 4 p.m. ET

Standard Insiders Presale (Standard Insiders) Thursday, November 21 | 10 a.m. ET

Visa Presale (Visa cardholders only) Thursday, November 21 | 1 p.m. ET

Public Sale Friday, November 22 | 10 a.m. ET

TURNING JANUARY CAMP AT FLORIDA BLUE TRAINING CENTER INTO WORLD CUP OPPORTUNITIES

Inter Miami CF's world-class Florida Blue Training Center will also welcome the U.S. Men's National Team annual January Camp. January Camp has a long history of providing chances for MLS-based players to get an extended look from the coaching staff and make an impact.

The Inter Miami state-of-the-art facilities have hosted the Men's 2022 FIFA World Cup Champions, the Argentina National Team, LaLiga giant, FC Barcelona, the 2024 Olympic Champions, the United States of America Women's National Team, and more. The Florida Blue Training Center is a 50,000-square-foot complex featuring six natural grass fields and one turf field, designed to support both professional and youth players. The training center sits adjacent to the Club's 21,500-capacity Chase Stadium in Fort Lauderdale.

