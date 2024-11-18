Pa-Modou Kah Departs Charlotte FC; Joins Phoenix Rising FC

November 18, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Charlotte, NC - Charlotte FC assistant coach Pa-Modou Kah has departed the Club to take on the role of head coach at USL Club Phoenix Rising FC.

"Pa has been a valuable member of our coaching staff for the past two seasons, which has seen back-to-back playoff qualifications," said General Manager Zoran Krneta. "The head coaching role at Phoenix is an excellent opportunity for Pa, and we wish him the best of luck in his next chapter."

Kah joined Charlotte FC ahead of the 2023 season. He was previously the head coach of Pacific FC in the Canadian Premier League and North Texas SC in MLS NEXT Pro.

Phoenix Rising finished 8th place in the Western Conference during the 2024 USL Championship season.

