LA Galaxy Weekly

LOS ANGELES - Continuing their Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs campaign, the LA Galaxy play host to Minnesota United FC at Dignity Health Sports Park in the Western Conference Semifinals on Sunday, Nov. 24 at 3:00 p.m. PT (MLS Season Pass; FS1; FOX Deportes).

LA Galaxy Against Minnesota United FC

The upcoming Western Conference Semifinal match between LA and Minnesota marks the 17th all-time meeting across all competitions between LA and Minnesota United FC, with the Galaxy leading the series 8-3-5. Against Minnesota, LA holds a 7-3-5 record in league play and a 1-0-0 record in the MLS Cup Playoffs. In the first meeting between the two teams during the 2024 campaign, the LA Galaxy earned a 2-2 draw against the Loons at Allianz Field on May 15. In the second meeting this season between LA and Minnesota, the Galaxy earned a 2-1 victory at Dignity Health Sports Park on July 7. In the only postseason meeting between LA and Minnesota, the Galaxy defeated the Loons 2-1 at Allianz Field on Oct. 20, 2019. In seven all-time home matches played (Regular Season) against the Loons at Dignity Health Sports Park, the LA Galaxy hold a 4-1-2 record (19 GF; 14 GA).

Round 1 Best-of-3 Series Recap

In two matches played against the Rapids in the Round 1 Best-of-3 Series to begin their Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs campaign, the Galaxy held a 2-0-0 record (9 GF, 1 GA). LA earned a 5-0 shutout victory over Colorado at Dignity Health Sports Park in Game 1 on Oct. 26, while the Galaxy defeated Colorado 4-1 at Dick's Sporting Goods Park in Game 2 on Nov. 1. In four meetings between the Galaxy and Rapids across all competitions during the 2024 campaign, LA held an unbeaten record of 4-0-0 (15 GF, 4 GA). Notably, the Galaxy's nine goals scored against the Colorado Rapids in the Round 1 Best-of-3 Series tied the 1998 LA Galaxy for the most goals scored through two games to begin a playoff campaign in MLS history.

Unbeaten At Dignity Health Sports Park

In 18 matches played across all competitions at Dignity Health Sports Park during the 2024 campaign, the LA Galaxy hold an unbeaten record of 14-0-4 (49 GF; 25 GA). The Galaxy have won 12 consecutive matches played across all competitions at Dignity Health Sports as the home team dating back to May 25, 2024, outscoring their opponents 36-16 during that span. Riqui Puig has recorded a goal or an assist in 13 consecutive games played across all competitions at Dignity Health Sports Park as the home team dating back to March 30, totaling 21 goal contributions (10 goals, 11 assists) during that span. In 18 matches played across all competitions at Dignity Health Sports during the 2024 campaign, Gabriel Pec has totaled 23 goal contributions (11 goals, 12 assists), while Dejan Joveljić has totaled 14 goal contributions (11 goals, 3 assists) in 13 matches played across all competitions at the venue this season.

