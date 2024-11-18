DJ and Producer Dillon Francis to Perform at Western Conference Semifinals; LA Galaxy Announce Additional Programming Details for Sunday, November 24 at 3:00 p.m. PT

November 18, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

LOS ANGELES - The LA Galaxy play host to Minnesota United FC, presented by Soonhari, at Dignity Health Sports Park in the Western Conference Semifinals on Sunday, Nov. 24 at 3:00 p.m. PT (MLS Season Pass; FS1; FOX Deportes). Stadium gates open at 1:30 p.m. PT and fans are encouraged to arrive early.

Special Performance by Dillon Francis

The LA Galaxy announced today that world-renowned DJ and producer Dillon Francis will perform pregame and halftime on Sunday, Nov. 24. The Los Angeles-born DJ is celebrated for blending electronic music with Latin and reggaeton influences. He gained recognition after collaborating with Diplo on "Que Que," featuring Latin pop artist Maluca. Francis has performed at major festivals worldwide, including Coachella, Electric Daisy Carnival, and TomorrowWorld, solidifying his reputation as a pioneer in the electronic and crossover music scenes.

Tickets on Sale Now

A limited number of tickets for Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs Western Conference Semifinals on Sunday, Nov. 24 are available for purchase at lagalaxy.com/playoffs. Tickets start at just $50.

In-Stadium Giveaway

The first 20,000 fans in attendance on Sunday, Nov. 24 will receive a playoff rally towel, while supplies last.

Pregame Party At Galaxy Park

Fans are invited to stop by the pregame party at Galaxy Park, where they can take part in a wide range of family-friendly activities along with drinks and music before gates open for Sunday's Western Conference Semifinals between the LA Galaxy and Minnesota United FC. For more information on Galaxy Park, click here.

Pregame Entertainment

Fans are encouraged to arrive early on Sunday, Nov. 24 to enjoy musical entertainment provided by Dillon Francis who will perform pregame and halftime. The national anthem will be performed by Gina Miles, winner of NBC's The Voice Season 23. With a renewed focus on transforming the in-stadium fan experience, the LA Galaxy will extend their musical entertainment offerings throughout home matches during the Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs.

SoccerFest

Cozmo's Cadets, LA Galaxy Youth Programming, and Ticket Sales will have their usual booths at SoccerFest, with Life Aid Institute and Herbalife also in attendance. Fans can take a virtual selfie with their favorite LA Galaxy stars in the Recharge with Dignity Health Area, play a round of Futpool, pose for a photo in the photo booth or sample ramen from Maruchan. There will be free face painting, balloon twisting and custom caricatures as well as the Vinyl Jam band rocking in Kinecta Plaza until kickoff. The first 5,000 fans in attendance at SoccerFest will receive a limited Riqui Puig baseball card.

Merchandise

The fan-favorite LA Galaxy x FHUE tee, which sold out previously, will be back in stock on Sunday, Nov. 24. The Sworn to US rings tee in black, cream and charcoal colors will also be restocked. Fans can enjoy discounted merchandise items at the LA Galaxy Team Store on Sunday. Discounts on select items are up to 50% off.

LA Galaxy Foundation

The LA Galaxy Foundation will be auctioning player-decorated cleats from the 2024 Kick Childhood Cancer Boot-Making Lab. The online auction will open on Sunday, Nov. 24 at 11:00 a.m. PT and will close at the 75th minute of the match. Fans can text GALAXY to 76278 to bid. The Community Partner of the Match is Life Aid Institute. Fans can visit their booth in SoccerFest to learn about their mission to decrease suicides within military, veteran and first responder communities. The Hero of the Match is World War II Veteran, United States Navy Pharmacist Mate 2nd Class and Corpsman, Charles Cram. His accolades include the Silver Star, Bronze Star and Purple Heart.

Match Information

The upcoming Western Conference Semifinal match between LA and Minnesota marks the 17th all-time meeting across all competitions between LA and Minnesota United FC, with the Galaxy leading the series 8-3-5. Against Minnesota, LA holds a 7-3-5 record in league play and a 1-0-0 record in the MLS Cup Playoffs. In the first meeting between the two teams during the 2024 campaign, the LA Galaxy earned a 2-2 draw against the Loons at Allianz Field on May 15. In the second meeting this season between LA and Minnesota, the Galaxy earned a 2-1 victory at Dignity Health Sports Park on July 7. In the only postseason meeting between LA and Minnesota, the Galaxy defeated the Loons 2-1 at Allianz Field on Oct. 20, 2019. In seven all-time home matches played (Regular Season) against the Loons at Dignity Health Sports Park, the LA Galaxy hold a 4-1-2 record (19 GF; 14 GA).

