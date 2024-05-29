Tyson Jugnauth Signs ATO with Coachella Valley (AHL)
May 29, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)
Portland Winterhawks News Release
Portland, Ore. - The Portland Winterhawks Hockey Club is proud to recognize defenseman Tyson Jugnauth, who has signed an Amateur Try Out (ATO) with the Coachella Valley Firebirds, AHL affiliate of the Seattle Kraken, as they continue their Calder Cup Playoff run.
Jugnauth, 20, made an immediate impact after joining the Winterhawks from the Univ. of Wisconsin (NCAA) in December, logging 41 points (7G, 34A) in 41 games during his first WHL regular season. The Kelowna, B.C. native then bagged four goals and 12 helpers to lead all Winterhawks defensemen in scoring en route to the team's Western Conference Championship victory and WHL Championship appearance.
Originally selected by the Seattle Kraken in the fourth round, #100 overall, of the 2022 NHL Draft, Jugnauth now joins their highly successful AHL affiliate in southern California. The Firebirds were runners-up in the 2023 Calder Cup Finals and are one step away from returning as they battle the Milwaukee Admirals in the Western Conference Finals. Game 1 is tonight at Acrisure Arena in Palm Desert.
Jugnauth is expected to compete at the Kraken's development camp later this summer. He has not yet signed a professional contract and maintains eligibility to return to the Winterhawks for the 2024-25 campaign as an overage player.
