Broncos Sign Moen to WHL Scholarship & Development Agreement

May 29, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Swift Current Broncos News Release







Swift Current, Sask. - The Swift Current Broncos are excited to announce that they have signed 2009-born forward Carter Moen to a WHL Scholarship and Development Agreement.

Moen (5'11"/154lbs), out of Swift Current, was the Broncos first-round pick, 17th overall, in the 2024 WHL Prospects Draft.

"Carter was a target of ours from day one this season. He is a 200 foot player that competes, has offensive upside, and can play in all situations. We feel he is a guy that will be apart of our leadership group down the road, is a player with a high ceiling and lots of pro potential."

Moen has spent the last two seasons with the Swift Current Broncos U15 AA squad where he was second on the team in goals (27) and points (47) this past season. He would go on to average two points-per-game in the playoffs with 14 points in seven games as the Broncos made it to the South Division Finals.

Moen also played with the Swift Current Legionnaires in U18 AAA for two games this season.

Moen's father Travis is a veteran of more than 800 NHL games and won a Stanley Cup with the Anaheim Ducks in 2007.

This marks the first player from the 2024 WHL Draft Class to sign with the club.

