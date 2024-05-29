Carson Named Head Scout; MacLachlan Retires

May 29, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Lethbridge Hurricanes News Release







LETHBRIDGE, AB - The Lethbridge Hurricanes Hockey Club have announced that Garry Carson has been named the team's new Head Scout while Rob MacLachlan has retired as Head Scout and been named the club's new US Scout.

Carson has spent the last six seasons as a regional scout for the Hurricanes having been hired prior to the 2018-2019 season.

Prior to his tenure with the Hurricanes, the Whitewood, SK, product spent six seasons with the Medicine Hat Tigers as a regional scout from 2011 until 2017. Additionally, Carson spent four seasons with the Saskatchewan Junior Hockey League's Yorkton Terriers where he served as the Director of Scouting and Director of Player Personnel helping the Terriors capture the 2014 Royal Bank Cup as Junior-A National Champions.

"Garry has been around for a long time having joined our organization six years ago and his time with the Tigers," said Hurricanes General Manager Peter Anholt. "With his experience, it will make our organization even stronger, and I know we will continue to add good players to our team."

MacLachlan, 66, has spent the past eight seasons as the Hurricanes Head Scout after being hired prior to the 2015-2016 season. During his tenure with the 'Canes, MacLachlan was instrumental in the drafting of players like Dylan Cozens, Alex Cotton, Joe Arntsen, Noah Chadwick, Logan Wormald, Miguel Marques, Tristen Doyle, Will Sharpe and many others. He will remain with the Hurricanes and serve as the US Scout moving forward. Prior to his time with the Hurricanes, MacLachlan, who hails from Moose Jaw, SK, spent ten seasons with his hometown Moose Jaw Warriors serving as Director of Player Development for six seasons, Director of Hockey Operations for one season and Assistant General Manager for three campaigns.

"Rob has been such an important piece to this whole organization in helping to continue to put good players in place and to give our coaches good players to work with," said Anholt. "We're as proud as can be that Rob is finishing his head scouting career with the Hurricanes and that he's going to stay on with us and help focus on the US Draft a little bit more."

The Hurricanes have also announced the additions of Andrew Gilbert, Jessie Leung, Brady Whelen and Lucas Gillson to the scouting staff. Gilbert, who resides in Lethbridge, AB and has spent the past six seasons as the Director of Player Personnel and Head Scout for the Alberta Junior Hockey League's Lloydminster Bobcats, will join the Hurricanes as a Southern Alberta area scout. Leung will serve as a BC/Okanagan Scout, Whelen as a Northern Alberta/Edmonton Scout and Gillson as a Manitoba Scout.

Season Tickets for the 2024-2025 season Hurricanes season, including the new premium season ticket, are now available for purchase. Season Tickets can be purchased by visiting the ENMAX Centre Ticket Centre, by calling 403-329-SEAT (7328) or online at www.enmaxcentre.ca.

• Discuss this story on the Western Hockey League message board...





Western Hockey League Stories from May 29, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.