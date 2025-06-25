Sports stats

CFL Edmonton Elks

Tyrell Ford: 'I Shoulda Been the #1 Draft Pick..': Replay Room

June 25, 2025 - Canadian Football League (CFL)
Edmonton Elks YouTube Video


In this episode of Replay Room, Tyrell Ford dives into the chip on his shoulder that's driven him since draft day. He opens up about proving himself on the field and what sets him apart in the league.
